20 Best Celeb Couples Halloween Costumes Of All-Time: Kim & Kanye, Chrissy & John & More

Are you and your boo looking for the ultimate costume for Halloween this year? — We’ve got you covered. From Kimye’s Batman and Catwoman costumes, to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s cowboy and indian outfits, we’ve ranked the best celeb couples’ costumes!

Hollywood’s hottest star love going all out for Halloween, especially when their significant other is involved! From pricey wigs, to professional makeup and tricked out costumes, stars including Kim Kardashian, to her sister Khloe Kardashian and their close friend, Chrissy Teigen and more have all showed out for Halloween through the years. Check out your favorite stars who made our list for the best dressed couples’ on Halloween in our attached gallery. — You’re about to see spooky skeletons, a sexy nurse and a mad scientist, Barbie and Ken, a Disney princess, a taco and more!

You can’t think of Halloween without having Kim and husband, Kanye West, come to mind. Kim has made it know that Halloween is one of her favorite holiday’s, which is most likely why Ye’ has dressed as Batman and a sea captain in past years. Kim once wore a long blonde wig when she dressed as a mermaid, and the rapper sported a striped tee, blazer and red loafers as her ship captain. Kim’s sparkling green mermaid tail was too good. Another year, the pair dressed as Batman and Catwoman, in leather ensembles, which looked beyond real. Kim even sported fangs, while Ye’ wore a black head mask.

Another couple who is not together any longer, but nailed Halloween in 2017 is Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. The former couple, who share daughter True Thompson, channeled Game of Thrones for a Halloween party two years ago and nailed their looks. From their wigs to the intricate pieces of their battle gear, Khloe and Tristan looked exactly like Khaleesi and Drogo. At the time, Khloe hadn’t confirmed her pregnancy, but she was barely showing in the skintight ensemble.

Of course, Halloween costumes don’t always have to be sexy — just ask Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady, who once dressed up as a piece of toast and an avocado.

There’s plenty more cool couples’ costumes where these all came from! With the holiday just a few days away, we’re looking back at some of our fave duos’ costumes from previous years. So, take a look through the gallery above to get inspiration for you and YOUR boo’s Halloween look this year!