Colin Firth’s Girlfriend: His New Relationship With Maggie Cohn, Plus His Past Romances

Colin Firth is an English actor who has starred in the Mamma Mia! franchise and more

He was married for 22 years and had two sons with his wife

He is currently dating an American television writer

Although Colin Firth may not be a household name, he’s certainly a recognizable face in Hollywood. The British actor, 62, has appeared in some iconic films, such as 2001’s Bridget Jones‘ Diary, 2005’s Nanny McPhee, 2014’s Kingsman: The Secret Service, and of course, the two Mamma Mia! movies. Colin began acting professionally in the early 1980s, according to his IMDb page, and fans may be surprised to know he was married for about half of his career. Although he is no longer married, Colin went public with his relationship with Maggie Cohn in Oct. 2022. Read on to learn about Colin and Maggie’s relationship, plus his past marriage.

Colin Firth And Maggie Cohn

Colin and American TV writer Maggie Cohn made their red carpet debut at the Empire Of Light premiere during the London Film Festival in Oct. 2022, but they are believed to have been dating since February of that year, according to The Mail on Sunday. The new couple was spotted spending some time together on a lunch date and walk through West London that month and appeared to be in chipper mods. “They were deep in conversation together and looked very happy,” a witness told the publication at the time. “Colin appeared to be cracking a couple of jokes and they giggled together. They might not have been holding hands but they certainly appeared to be close.”

The pair met while working on the crime drama, The Staircase. Maggie served as a writer on two episodes of the project, per IMDb, while Colin starred opposite Toni Collette. Colin and Maggie have kept their relationship under wraps and have not publicly commented on it as of this writing.

Maggie is known for writing an episode of American Crime Story (ACS) and two episodes of Narcos: Mexico. In 2019, she took home the trophy in the Adapted Long Form category at the Writers Guild Awards for her work on ACS.

Colin Firth And Livia Giuggioli Firth

Colin was married to entrepreneur Livia Giuggioli Firth between 1997 and 2019. Livia is the co-founder and Creative Director of Eco-Age, a consulting and creative agency that specializes in sustainability. She also founded the Green Carpet Challenge, which advocates for stars to wear sustainable clothing items on red carpets. She thought of the idea while with Colin, with whom she would often get dressed up for red-carpet date nights. “I wanted to use the fact that I was going to be walking those red carpets next to Colin to campaign about environmental and social justice issues through my gown,” she said of her inspiration behind her company.

Furthermore, she was awarded the United Nations Fashion 4 Development Award in 2019. To name a few more achievements, she has taken her sustainability efforts to film, as she produced the award-winning documentary The True Cost, and the mini-series Fashionscapes.

Unfortunately, Colin and Livia’s relationship wasn’t as successful as their marriage. They were separated between 2015 and 2016, and during that time, Livia admitted to having an extra-marital affair with Italian journalist Marco Brancaccia, per PEOPLE. “Things never really came around for them [after that],” a person close to the former couple told PEOPLE around the time of their divorce announcement. “No matter what was decided when they stayed together after her affair, nothing could erase that betrayal. It was time to move on, even though they had a solid family relationship and really wanted to save it.”

The former couple announced their divorce in 2019. “Colin and Livia Firth have separated. They maintain a close friendship and remain united in their love for their children,” their representatives told PEOPLE in a statement in December of that year. “They kindly ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

The Single Man star and sustainability advocate share two sons: Luca, 21, and Matteo, 19. Colin also has an older son, Will, he had with his ex-girlfriend, Meg Tilly.

Who Else Has Colin Firth Been Linked To Romantically?

As mentioned above, Colin and actress Meg Tilly welcomed a son during their five-year relationship, which lasted from 1989 to 1994. Will, who was born in 1990, followed in his parents’ footsteps and is an actor. His most recent role, according to IMDb, is that of an intern in 2019’s comedy, Love Type D.

After Meg and Colin split, he dated his Pride & Prejudice co-star Jennifer Ehle for about a year. “It’s impossible to know what it would have been like if things had been different. You can’t know. But I actually find that if you’re involved with an actress that you’re having to tell a love story with, it’s more difficult,” he told The Independent in 1997 about being romantically involved with a co-star.

“I don’t find it easy to draw on it,” he continued. “Your relationship, your feelings aren’t the same as those of the characters. She’s not that person. And you’re not telling your own story. So I think you have to put all your own stuff aside completely and reconceive your relationship as other people. So I think it stands in the way, to be honest.”