Christine Quinn’s Husband: Meet Christian ‘Richard’ Dumontet & Their Family Amid His Arrest

Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn‘s husband, Christian Richard (real name: Christian Dumontet), is making headlines. In March 2024, Dumontet was arrested for alleged assault with a deadly weapon in addition to allegedly violating a restraining order. The situation escalated as their child was taken to a hospital shortly after Dumontet was arrested.

Learn more about Quinn’s husband and their family below.

Who Is Christine Quinn’s Husband?

According to Netflix, Dumontet opted to go by the name of Christian Richard for “privacy reasons” when he previously appeared on Selling Sunset. The New Jersey native once worked as a software engineer and later became the CEO of Foodler, an online food ordering service. GrubHub eventually acquired Foodler. Dumontet is now a retired tech entrepreneur.

Quinn and Dumontet first met through a mutual friend and got engaged in 2019. Later that year, they tied the knot in a secret ceremony, which several Selling Sunset stars attended.

What Did Christine’s Husband Christian Do?

On March 19, 2024, Dumontet was arrested on a domestic violence charge, allegedly involving Quinn and their son, according to multiple outlets. The pair have not publicly reacted to the widespread news about the situation.

That day, Dumontet was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and was later arrested a second time for allegedly violating a restraining order. Both happened within the same week. His first arrest went down after he allegedly “threw a bag with glass but missed and struck the child causing injury,” according to E! News.

Initially, Los Angeles Police first responders did not bring the child in question to a hospital, but Quinn did after paramedics reportedly deemed that the child needed emergency care.

Dumontet was seen walking away with police in handcuffs and reportedly is in custody under a $30,000 bail.

Do Christine and Christian Have Kids?

Quinn and Dumontet share their 2-year-old son, Christian Georges. After Dumontet was arrested for throwing a bag of glass at the child, multiple outlets revealed that young Christian was taken to the hospital. Several outlets reported that Christian Georges was the person who was struck by his father.

Quinn gave birth to her son in 2021. In an Instagram post at the time, the reality TV personality revealed that her water broke while she was on set and was immediately taken to the hospital. Following “excruciating pain,” doctors had to perform an emergency C-section. Quinn also revealed that her son almost died because his umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.