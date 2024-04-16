Inside Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan’s Ongoing Divorce: Finances & More

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum split up in 2018, but their divorce is far from over. The former spouses are reportedly at odds over finances, and they want each other to testify. Moreover, Jenna is reportedly seeking some of the earnings from Channing’s Magic Mike income.

When Did Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum Divorce?

In 2018, the Step Up co-stars announced their shocking separation and filed for divorce later that year. They had been married for nearly a decade before they split.

At the time, Jenna and Channing released a joint statement to social media, revealing that they had “lovingly chosen” to break up.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the statement read. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

Why Did Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Break Up?

Jenna cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their split, and she requested joint custody and spousal support, as the two are parents to daughter Everly. In 2019, the actors were declared legally single.

While speaking with Vanity Fair in January 2023, the Dear John actor noted that he and the dancer “fought” to keep their marriage “for a really long time.” He also explained that they had simply “grown apart” and noticed how different they were as parents.

“We fought for it for a really long time, even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart,” Channing said. “I think we told ourselves a story when we were young [about our romance that began while filming Step Up], and we just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different. But when you’re actually parents, you really understand differences between the two of you. Because it is screaming at you all day long. How you parent differently, how you look at the world, how you go through the world.”

Channing also admitted that the separation was “super scary and terrifying” at first. “Your life just turns on its axis,” he said. “This whole plan that you had literally just turns into sand and goes through your fingers and you’re just like, ‘Oh, s**t. What now?’”

Jenna Is Seeking Millions From Channing Over ‘Magic Mike’

Shortly after PEOPLE reported that the former couple wanted each other to testify in court in April 2024, multiple outlets reported that Jenna was seeking money related to Channing’s Magic Mike earnings.

“During the parties’ marriage, Channing, an actor and producer, got his big break with the motion picture Magic Mike, which along with the underlying intellectual property, was developed and co-financed by Channing during marriage with community effort and marital funds,” Jenna’s legal team argued in court documents obtained by TODAY. Her lawyers also argued that Channing and his team “created a complex web of LLCs, holding companies and partnerships” in an effort to “dilute” the earnings.

Jenna also accused Channing of failing “to disclose” business opportunities given to him by the Magic Mike film franchise after their 2018 separation.