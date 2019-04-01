Baggy Jeans & Graphic T-Shirts: Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, & More Try The Spring Street Style

With spring in full swing, some of our favorite celebs have been showing off their street style lately and the one look everyone’s loving is jeans and a graphic t-shirt.

Gigi Hadid, 23, always has the most fabulous street style and her outfit for Sunday brunch in NYC on March 31, did not disappoint. The supermodel donned a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier t-shirt featuring the front page of a tabloid-newspaper printed on it. She tucked the graphic tee into a pair of high-waisted, light-wash Levi’s 501 mom jeans and tied a camel colored sweater around her neck. The best part of Gigi’s look was definitely her accessories, which consisted of a double-layered pearl choker necklace, bright red Le Specs X Adam Selman Last Lolita cat-eye sunglasses, and a pair of black leather For a Memory of a Lifetime cowboy boots. This isn’t the first time Gigi has tried the trend recently. Back on March 8, the blonde bombshell opted to wear tight high-waisted mom jeans with cuffed hems and a white graphic tee. Her tee was on ode to International Women’s Day, and the Sol Angeles Women’s Empowerment shirt had the quote, “Women Will Save The World” written on it.

Gigi’s younger sister, Bella Hadid, 22, has also been spotted rocking this look recently. Bella was out and about in NYC on March 19, when she opted to wear baggy, high-waisted jeans with color-blocked frayed hems. She paired the look with a long-sleeve vintage white graphic tee, a long navy puffer coat on top which she left open, white chunky earrings, rose-colored glasses, and black leather pointy toed pumps. Bella and Gigi aren’t the only two supermodels to try this Spring street style look, though. Cindy Crawford’s model daughter, Kaia Gerber, 17, has been wearing jeans and graphic tees a lot lately. Kaia was out in LA on March 26, wearing a pair of super baggy, black Re/Done Originals High Rise Loose Jeans in Washed Black paired with an oversized white Brandy Melville Pink Floyd T-Shirt. She accessorized her grungy look with red Alexander Wang x Gentle Monster Ceo Sunglasses, a black Saint Laurent Monogram Sunset Leather Satchel Bag, and black hi-rise Converse sneakers.

Kaia was also spotted just a few days later in NYC on March 30, wearing a similar punk ensemble. This time, she threw on a pair of skinny black jeans paired with a Madeworn Led Zeppelin 1975 t-shirt. On top of the outfit, she threw on a long Khaite Petra Tweed Long Blazer, and she accessorized with the same Converse sneakers, and a new Prada Sidonie Shoulder Bag. Another model who loves the jeans and t-shirt look is Hailey Bieber, 22. Hailey is always rocking this trend, but she is an expert at elevating her looks to make them a bit more chic. On March 28, she was running errands in Beverly Hills wearing a white Brandy Melville Beyonca Tank paired with extra baggy and distressed Maison Margiela Cut Out Boot Jeans. She topped the look off with a tan Acne Studios Jana Blazer on top, which she left open, a black leather Balenciaga Locker Pouch, and the coolest pair of bright neon green Balenciaga Square Knife Pumps.

Aside from models, some of our other favorite stars who have rocked the trend this spring so far, include, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Madison Beer, 20. While Kourtney usually dons oversized mom jeans with simple, non-graphic tees, Madison just wore a pair of baggy low-rise, light-wash jeans paired with a tiny little white cropped Fendi tee with red sleeves and a little red Fendi logo on the front on March 28.