If you’re wondering how celebs always have perfect skin, you’re in luck, because plastic surgeon, Anthony Youn, revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, what skincare treatments the stars are receiving.

While you may think celebrities have perfect skin due to surgery, that’s actually not always the case and Anthony Youn, M.D., F.A.C.S., America’s Holistic Beauty Doc™ and host of The Holistic Plastic Surgery podcast, spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, about what the stars do to look great without surgery. Dr. Youn shared that there are a bunch of different ways to get gorgeous skin without surgery and the number one treatment celebs love to get for smooth skin, is a facial. “Hands down, the celebrity skin-smoothing secret is the Gold Tip Microneedling Facial. Technically, it goes by different names such as the Gold Filltox Facial, the Gold Microinfusion Microneedling Facial, the Gold Tip Facial, and others,” Dr. Youn said. “This is the next generation of microneedling, which combines microneedling using hollow gold-tipped needles, with the very superficial injection of Botox, HA filler, and PRP. While each doctor uses his or her own proprietary formula, it can result in visibly smoother skin, smaller pores, less sweating (important while on the red carpet in the summer!), and less wrinkles. It’s definitely a celebrity secret that has spread by word-of-mouth via Instagram,” Dr. Youn concluded.

While Botox has been around for ages and was once known as the celebrity secret to perfect skin, there’s a new kid on the block that Dr. Youn refers to as, “#Newtox.” “#Newtox is the term given to the newest Botox alternative, Jeuveau. Although it’s injected the same as Botox, studies show that it’s comparable to Botox, and some doctors believe it’s even better. Evolus, the company behind Jeuveau, is led by former Allergan, (makers of Botox), leaders and is expanding via millennials spreading the word on social media.” Regarding whether or not #Newtox will take over Botox completely, Dr. YOun admits, “Time will tell, but it’s become the hot ‘toxin’ of the day for celebs and millennial influencers.”

Another treatment celebs are loving is to reduce fat. “Today’s newest body contouring devices have taken fat reduction one step farther: combining non-invasive fat reduction WITH increasing muscle mass. Yes, the most popular non-invasive body contouring device in Hollywood and beyond is Emsculpt,” Dr. Youn revealed. “This device uses electromagnetic energy to stimulate your muscles to contract 20,000 times in one 30 minute session. Studies show that after four treatments spaced over two weeks, Emsculpt reduces fat by 19%, increases muscle thickness by 15%, and even reduces a diastasis, (space between the abdominal muscles often seen after multiple pregnancies), by 11%,” Dr. Youn revealed.

Diets and supplements are another treatment that celebs have always taken part in and Dr. Youn admits that even though stars are still drinking protein shakes and bone broth, the latest and greatest skin wrinkle reducer that is ingested, are collagen supplements. “Several companies have created collagen powders that dissolve in water and are tasteless, blending into smoothies, coffee, and tea without altering their tastes. Studies show that ingesting collagen can improve the collagen of your skin, so it’s a super-easy way to improve the health of your skin from the inside out,” Dr. Youn shared.