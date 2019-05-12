Gallery
Happy Mother’s Day: 15 Cutest Photos Of Celeb Moms Out & About With Their Kids

Kylie Jenner flashes her toned tummy with Stormi on her hip one day after Met-Gala 2019, Travis Scott was right behind them while they head to the private airport. Pictured: Stormi Webster,Kylie Jenner Ref: SPL5087329 070519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kim & Khloe Kardashian were spotted leaving Kanye West's 'Church Sunday Services' at Coachella in Indio, CA, Kim was spotted holding daughter North West, and as well as her nieces and nephews as she ran upto the hilltop where her famous rapper husband was performing, Khloe was seen walking hand in hand with nephew Mason. 21 Apr 2019 Pictured: Kim & Khloe Kardashian were spotted leaving Kanye West's 'Church Sunday Services' at Coachella in Indio, CA, Kim was spotted holding daughter North West, and as well as her nieces and nephews as she ran upto the hilltop where her famous rapper husband was performing, Khloe was seen walking hand in hand with nephew Mason. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA403735_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Khloe Kardashian takes baby True out for a lunch date in Calabasas. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 30 APRIL 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
It’s officially Mother’s Day 2019, so of course, we’re celebrating our moms and all the amazing celebrity moms out there! We rounded up the cutest photos EVER of stars out and about with their children right here.

There are so many amazing celebrity moms out there, and we can’t get over how cute they always look in pics with their children. There are plenty of celebrities who have made it clear that they do NOT want paparazzi to take photos of their children, which is obviously completely understandable. However, many stars are also quite comfortable showing off their babies to the world, and it’s provided us with some pretty adorable photos of celeb moms stepping out and about with their kids. Kylie Jenner kept her baby, Stormi, hidden from the world for several months after her Feb. 2018 birth, but now, she’s not shy about showing her off. Just earlier this week, she was photographed carrying the toddler while out in New York City!

Of course, the Kardashians have a much different lifestyle than MANY other stars, since they star on a reality show and are constantly putting their lives in the public eye. So, Kylie’s sisters who also have kids, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, have also taken the MOST adorable photos while out with their babies. Kourtney and Kim are often herding their three kids around LA, and they do a great job at keeping them all close by as cameras are constantly flashing. Meanwhile, Khloe recently started stepping out with her daughter, True Thompson, and the sightings are always the cutest.

There are PLENTY more where these came from! Click through the gallery above to check out tons of cute photos of celebrity moms, like Hilary Duff, Jennifer Lopez, Heidi Klum and MORE doting on their little ones.