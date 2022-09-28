Kim Kardashian & Daughters Plus More Celebrity Look-A-Likes

We’re seeing double — seriously! While all stars are special, it’s wild to see how so many celebrity look-a-likes Hollywood has. Some stars seriously make us do a double take. From hair color to eye shape, even down to their nose, we’ve rounded up some of the most well-known celebrity twins out there!

Some A-list look-alikes share the same DNA. Fans of Kim Kardashian know that her little girls North West, 9, and Chicago West, 4, are growing up to be the spitting image of their famous mom.

North’s cool style and high cheekbones totally mirror her mom. Meanwhile, little Chicago’s bright, twinkling eyes and full pout look identical to Kim’s features. Still, there’s no denying the Calabasas kids have some Kanye in them.

Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel are two huge stars who used to be mistaken for each other. With their dark hair, blue eyes, and blunt bangs, it used to be hard to tell the two apart. Good thing Katy’s been on a blonde streak for several years.

The girls used their lookalike qualities to team up on the video for Katy’s “Not the End of the World.” In the 2020 vid, a breed of blue aliens from outer space mistake Zooey for Katy! At one point, Zooey even rocks one of Katy’s iconic electric blue wigs. Zooey spends the music video trying to save Earth and by the end, goes full Katy Perry with a long blonde wig, skin tight mini dress, and wild accessories.

Acclaimed actresses Natalie Portman and Keira Knightley will also make you do a doubletake. In fact, one of Keira’s earliest roles in Hollywood was playing Natalie’s bodyguard/ double in Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace. Since then, the two have seemingly been mistaken for each other, leaving many to wonder why they haven’t been cast as each other’s sisters in a new movie!

It’s not just these ladies who have made fans and audiences confused. In fact, there are way more celebrity look-a-likes than you might have imagined — and some may even surprise you! Check out the gallery above to see more celebrity look-a-likes!