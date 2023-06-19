Juneteenth 2023: Jennifer Hudson, Michelle Obama & More Honor The Importance Of The Holiday

“Juneteenth”, the holiday that symbolizes the end of slavery in the United States, is finally getting the recognition that it’s deserved for a long time. During the American Civil War, then-President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, announcing the end of slavery. But it wasn’t until June 19, 1865 that slavery was officially abolished in the entire country. June 19th was officially named a federal holiday by President Joe Biden in 2021. As each year passes, more and more people are recognizing Juneteenth as one of the most important American holidays.

For Juneteenth 2023, some of the biggest stars in Hollywood and politics shared moving tributes on social media in honor of the holiday. See how Jennifer Hudson, Barack and Michelle Obama, and more celebrated Juneteenth.

Jennifer Hudson

Last week, I got to bring my kid and my boys to the @WhiteHouse for the first-ever Juneteenth Concert on the South Lawn. So special to be able to share this historic moment with them . Thank you, President @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris for the invitation. We will… pic.twitter.com/6gDaHNiwJb — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) June 19, 2023

Jennifer Hudson brought her son David, 13, and her “boys” to the first Juneteenth Concert at the White House, and she shared pictures from the experience on Twitter. “So special to be able to share this historic moment with them . Thank you, President @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris for the invitation. We will never forget it. Happy #Juneteenth, everyone !” she wrote.

Barack Obama

On Juneteenth, we commemorate the anniversary of the delayed but welcome news of freedom reaching the enslaved Black folks in Galveston, Texas. It’s a reminder that even in the darkest hours, there is cause to hope — and a reason to keep building a country that lives up to its… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 19, 2023

Former President Barack Obama released a statement on June 19 about the federal holiday. “On Juneteenth, we commemorate the anniversary of the delayed but welcome news of freedom reaching the enslaved Black folks in Galveston, Texas,” he said on Twitter. “It’s a reminder that even in the darkest hours, there is cause to hope — and a reason to keep building a country that lives up to its highest ideals,”

Michelle Obama

Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom—a chance to pay tribute to countless advocates, activists, and changemakers and the work they did to build a more perfect Union. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 19, 2023

Former First Lady Michelle Obama also shared a statement on Twitter about Juneteenth. “Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom—a chance to pay tribute to countless advocates, activists, and changemakers and the work they did to build a more perfect Union,” she said. Michelle also included a link to voter registration ahead of the 2024 Election.

Joe Biden

President Joe Biden put out a statement commemorating Juneteenth, which has become far more recognized since he became president. “Juneteenth as a federal holiday is meant to breathe new life into the essence of America — to ensure everyone feels the power of the progress we can make. It marks the long, hard night of slavery – but the promise of that brighter morning to come. Happy Juneteenth, America,” he wrote.

Rickey Smiley

Comedian Rickey Smiley posted the black power symbol (raised fights) to his Twitter on June 19th. “Happy #Juneteenth y’all!!,” Rickey wrote.

Hillary Clinton

On Juneteenth, Hillary Clinton posted a photo of herself embracing a young Black child, with a heartfelt message about the holiday. “Wishing you a joyful Juneteenth! Let’s keep working for justice, equality, and an America where every child has the chance to live up to his or her God-given potential,” she wrote.

Tim Cook

On Juneteenth, we celebrate freedom achieved, remember freedom denied, and reflect on how far we still have to go to build a more just and equitable world. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 19, 2023

Apple CEO Tim Cook posted a message on his Twitter in honor of the holiday. “On Juneteenth, we celebrate freedom achieved, remember freedom denied, and reflect on how far we still have to go to build a more just and equitable world,” he wrote.