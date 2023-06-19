Juneteenth 2023: Jennifer Hudson, Michelle Obama & More Honor The Importance Of The Holiday

Hollywood stars and politicians marked the day honoring the end of slavery in the U.S. with powerful messages on social media. Check out the tributes here!

June 19, 2023 11:22AM EDT
Jennifer Hudson
Woman prays during a OneRace March on Atlanta prayer service and march in response to recent racially violence, in Atlanta Juneteenth , Atlanta, United States - 19 Jun 2020
Washington Wizards players, Washington Mystics players and supporters participate in a march to observe Juneteenth, in Washington, DC, USA, 19 June 2020. Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, celebrates the liberation of people who had been slaves in the US. Juneteenth march in Washington, DC, USA - 19 Jun 2020
A woman raises her fist as she participates in Juneteenth commemorations at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 19 June 2020. Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, celebrates the liberation of people who had been slaves in the US. Juneteenth commemorations in Atlanta, Georgia, USA - 19 Jun 2020
Image Credit: Broadimage/Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock

“Juneteenth”, the holiday that symbolizes the end of slavery in the United States, is finally getting the recognition that it’s deserved for a long time. During the American Civil War, then-President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, announcing the end of slavery. But it wasn’t until June 19, 1865 that slavery was officially abolished in the entire country. June 19th was officially named a federal holiday by President Joe Biden in 2021. As each year passes, more and more people are recognizing Juneteenth as one of the most important American holidays.

For Juneteenth 2023, some of the biggest stars in Hollywood and politics shared moving tributes on social media in honor of the holiday. See how Jennifer HudsonBarack and Michelle Obama, and more celebrated Juneteenth.

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson brought her son David, 13, and her “boys” to the first Juneteenth Concert at the White House, and she shared pictures from the experience on Twitter. “So special to be able to share this historic moment with them . Thank you, President @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris for the invitation. We will never forget it. Happy #Juneteenth, everyone !” she wrote. 

Barack Obama

Former President Barack Obama released a statement on June 19 about the federal holiday. “On Juneteenth, we commemorate the anniversary of the delayed but welcome news of freedom reaching the enslaved Black folks in Galveston, Texas,” he said on Twitter. “It’s a reminder that even in the darkest hours, there is cause to hope — and a reason to keep building a country that lives up to its highest ideals,”

Michelle Obama

Former First Lady Michelle Obama also shared a statement on Twitter about Juneteenth. “Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom—a chance to pay tribute to countless advocates, activists, and changemakers and the work they did to build a more perfect Union,” she said. Michelle also included a link to voter registration ahead of the 2024 Election.

Joe Biden

President Joe Biden put out a statement commemorating Juneteenth, which has become far more recognized since he became president. “Juneteenth as a federal holiday is meant to breathe new life into the essence of America — to ensure everyone feels the power of the progress we can make. It marks the long, hard night of slavery – but the promise of that brighter morning to come. Happy Juneteenth, America,” he wrote.

Rickey Smiley

Comedian Rickey Smiley posted the black power symbol (raised fights) to his Twitter on June 19th. “Happy #Juneteenth y’all!!,” Rickey wrote.

Hillary Clinton

On Juneteenth, Hillary Clinton posted a photo of herself embracing a young Black child, with a heartfelt message about the holiday. “Wishing you a joyful Juneteenth! Let’s keep working for justice, equality, and an America where every child has the chance to live up to his or her God-given potential,” she wrote.

Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook posted a message on his Twitter in honor of the holiday. “On Juneteenth, we celebrate freedom achieved, remember freedom denied, and reflect on how far we still have to go to build a more just and equitable world,” he wrote.

