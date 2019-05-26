Gallery
20 Hottest Photos Of Celebs Rocking Bikinis On The Beach: Kim Kardashian & More

Ashley Graham proudly shows off her voluptuous figure alongside her sister in the new Swimsuits For All summer collection. The 31-year-old plus-size model is joined by her younger sister Abigail in the summery beach photoshoot, where the pair are seen cavorting together in the surf. The new capsule collection celebrates the ‘immeasurable relationship, unconditional support, and encouragement that is shared among Ashley and her sister Abigail,’ according to the brand and the campaign was shot on the beaches of Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic. The campaign captures their sisterly bond through a series of "then and now" family photos, traveling back in time to their adolescence. Ashley said: ’Despite our six-year age difference and busy lifestyles, my little sister and I have always been strong presences in each other's lives. We've shared countless memories together and going through our childhood photos was a trip down memory lane. ‘Abigail has always been my rock, and I was honored to have her by my side during this photoshoot. Plus, she's a new mom and has never looked hotter in a swimsuit!’ Abigail was also thrilled to model alongside Ashley. ‘I love to support Ashley in everything she does, especially when it comes to promoting her message of beauty beyond size. As children, Ashley and I created a very tight bond that we have been able to carry over to adulthood. ‘Every summer, we would go on road trips together to different states. I'll never forget Ashley getting stung by jellyfish in Florida. It was hilarious! I'll forever be grateful for the sisterly love we have for one another and will never forget the special moments we shared during the photoshoot in Punta Cana," says Abigail. The nine-piece swim collection features mesh panels, netting, exotic florals and animal prints. Styles to highlight include the Phenom Triangle Monkini, Red Orange Heiress High Waist Bikini, and Gala One Shoulder One Piece. Retailing under $104, the As
It’s officially swimsuit season! To kick off the unofficial kickoff to summer, we’re looking back at some of the hottest celeb bikini photos ever.

It’s Memorial Day Weekend, which has basically become the unofficial ‘start’ of summer, so we’re celebrating by rounding up some of our favorite celebrity bikini photos! If you’re not quite feeling beach body ready, you’ll want to check out these pics as inspiration. Kim and Kourtney Kardashian have been workin’ hard on getting their bodies in the best shape ever in recent years, and they love showing off their progress in two-piece swimsuits. From family vacations to girls trips, these sisters are definitely not shy about posing in bikinis, and we don’t blame ’em for it!

Jennifer Lopez may be nearing 50, but she still has abs that are to DIE for, and we’ve seen them in her bikini looks over the years. J.Lo has always had an incredible body, but as she’s gotten older, it seems to only be getting MORE fit and toned. Seriously, we need to know all of her secrets! Britney Spears is also a gym rat, and she’s often posting videos of herself working out on social media. The exercises have helped her secure a petite frame and six pack, and she love flaunting it in swimsuits.

Another star who often hits the beach in her bikini is Sofia Richie. We’ve seen her on plenty of vacations with Scott Disick, and we’re always envious of how great she looks in her two-piece!

Check out these ladies and more in their bikinis in the gallery above! From Hailey Baldwin to Gisele Bundchen to Michelle Rodriguez and many more, these women will definitely give you the push you need to squeeze in that extra workout before throwing on a swimsuit.