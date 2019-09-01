Salma Hayek Shows Off Toned Body In Sexy Blue Bikini As She Celebrates 53rd Birthday

Salma Hayek turns 53 on Sept. 2 and she knows she can still rock a bikini with the best of bodies out there. She posed in a sexy turquoise number and said ‘so what’ about her age.

Salma Hayek‘s amazing figure just gets better with age. She turns 53 on Sept. 2 and is so confident about her incredible bikini body that she shared and Instagram pic flaunting it and taunting her age. In the photo she’s seen in a turquoise two piece that showcases her voluptuous chest and flat tummy. Salma has her hand on the hip of the string tied bottoms and looks like she’s shouting at the camera while standing on a tropical beach. It’s actually the perfect expression to match the caption where she wrote “Tomorrow I’m 53. So!?”

So true Salma! There is NO arguing that age is truly nothing but a number when it comes to Salma. Not only is her bikini body as ridiculously hot today as it was when she was in her 20’s, her stunning face is nearly wrinkle free. She’s right up there with Elizabeth Hurley, 54, and Halle Berry, 53, for who time stopped somewhere in their late 20’s when it comes to their figures and faces.

“Happy Birthday to all of you September babies,” Salma added in the comments and celebs were there for the sexy pic. Lenny Kravitz — who at 55 is pretty darn hot himself — wrote “@salmahayek and it never looked so good!!!!!” about her turning 53. That had fans swooning with one commenting “If she divorces get it Lenny!” Model Cindy Crawford — who is 53 and also has a killer bikini body — left “🔥🔥🔥” emojis in the comments. Former 007 Pierce Brosnan, 66, commented “Happy birthday dear Salma ❤️☘️,” while British Vogue Editor in Chief Edward Enninful wrote “You look so beautiful #bodybeautiful.”

Other fans cheered on her amazing body and confidence in turning 53. “I can’t believe u r 53😍😍💜💜 u look perfect 😍😍👑👑” one person wrote, while a user named Miguel wrote “53 or 35?” A male fan added “Damn you look hot.” “Happy Birthday! 53 ain’t got nothing on you!” a fan named Claudia added.