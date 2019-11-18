Zebra Print: Kendall Jenner, Kacey Musgraves & More Rocking The Sexy Animal Print For Fall

One trend that celebs having been loving for fall is animal prints & lately, stars including Kendall Jenner & Kacey Musgraves have been rocking zebra pattern in the sexiest ways!

If there’s one look the celeb set cannot get enough of it is definitely animal prints. While there are tons of different prints, celebs like Kendall Jenner, 23, and Kacey Musgraves, 31, have been loving the zebra pattern and both ladies rocked the look in sexy ways. Kendall is always rocking some sort of animal print and it’s usually a pair of sexy skintight pants. However, one of our favorite looks from the supermodel was when she stepped out for the Versace fashion show after-party in Milan on September 20, rocking head-to-toe black and white Versace zebra print. She threw on a pair of skintight high-waisted satin pants, which hugged her petite frame perfectly and were super loose against her long, lean legs. She styled the pants with the matching halterneck top which was secured around her neck with a gold chain. Kendall accessorized with a black By Far Uma Bag and a pair of black Alexander Wang Ivy Embellished Logo Leather Slingback Sandals.

Meanwhile, Kacey tried out the look when she stepped out on the carpet at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show for NYFW on Sept. 10. Kacey threw on a bright green zebra-patterned button-down silk blouse paired with matching low-rise drawstring joggers. She chose to keep the oversized blouse unbuttoned, showing off a tiny lavender bralette underneath, as she put her abs on full display. We loved this funky outfit on her and if anyone can make a set of satin pajamas look sexy it’s definitely Kacey.

Aside from Kendall and Kacey, Victoria Justice, 26, tried out the trend when she attended the Alice & Olivia SS20 presentation during NYFW on Sept. 9. Victoria threw on a mini sequin blazer dress with one side completely covered in black and white zebra print while the other side was a rainbow.

Hailey Baldwin, 22, has also tried out the trend a few different ways and one look she tried was when she wore skintight, super short high-waisted black and white zebra print biker shorts with a neon pink sports bra, white sneakers, and her favorite Celine Cl41468 Edge Sunglasses, while out in LA on Sept. 9.

There have been so many celebs rocking the trend and you can click through the gallery above to see the stars rocking animal prints!