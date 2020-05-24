Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin & More Show Off How To Perfectly Rock White Pants For Summer

Now that Memorial Day is just about here, it’s almost time to break out those white pants for summer — and these celebs are showing us just how to slay the trend!

It’s an age old rule in fashion: You can only wear white pants between Memorial Day and Labor Day! After all, they are mostly a summer look. Of course, this golden rule has been broken by many stars over the years, and white pants have become quite a versatile clothing option. With summer approaching, though, now is the perfect time to slay this warm-weather trend. Stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and more are the perfect inspiration for how to style white pants in the right way.

Kendall has been photographed in white pants a number of times. For one occasion, she paired her high-waisted jeans with a tan-colored crop top, putting her abs on display for the perfect summer look. Another time, she wore white pants on a boat with a bikini top, which really took her swimsuit style to the next level. Meanwhile, Emily has also worn white pants quite often. The model was out and about in LA in April 2019 when she rocked a casual but sexy ensemble, featuring a pair of high-waisted, tight white Levi’s 501 Cropped Jeans in the Clouds, with a silk maroon button down blouse tucked in. She accessorized the look with a thick black leather belt around her tiny waist, white Nike Classic Cortez Sneakers, and a Maison Margiela Mini Sac Bag.

J.Lo also showed off her white pants look in 2019. While out and about in NYC, she donned a casual, matching two-piece ensemble which she, of course, made look super sexy. J.Lo rocked the $46 Naked Wardrobe Tight & Turtleneck Set in white, featuring skin-tight high-waisted leggings, paired with a matching long-sleeve turtleneck crop top. She put her rock-hard abs on full display in this outfit and topped her look off with a camel colored long Max Mara Manuela Coat on top. JLo accessorized her look with a pair of rose gold Valentino Bounce Metallic Sneakers, oversized black Quay x Jlo Reina Sunglasses, and a Christian Louboutin Paloma Large Tote Bag.

Meanwhile, Hailey wore her white pants look while hitting up Paris for Fashion Week in Feb. 2020. She wore a skintight white turtleneck tucked into her belted pants. While she paired the look with a jacket and boots for winter, it could easily be put together with different accessories for a more summery feel.

Another celeb who has rocked the trend lately is Chrissy Teigen, who donned a full white suit in NYC in April 2019, featuring an Azzaro Blazer with matching form-fitting pants with flared legs, accessorizing with a Judith Leiber Faceted Clutch and Svelte Metals Simone Hoop Earrings. Click through the gallery above to check out photos of more stars in white pants!