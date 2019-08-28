Rompers: Emma Roberts, Sofia Richie & More Stars Rocking The Transitional Trend

The latest fashion trend that the celebrities are loving is without a doubt the romper & everyone from Emma Roberts to Sofia Richie has tried out the transitional look.

Move over jumpsuits, rompers are the latest trend the celebs have been loving and they’re such an easy, transitional piece. The stars have been styling the one-piece in a ton of different ways and the best part about rompers is that they’re transitional and can be worn during the summer and then straight into fall. Emma Roberts, 28, just tried out the trend when she was out for lunch in Los Angeles on August 15. The actress looked adorable in a purple floral Endless Summer Penelope Romper, which was baggy on the bodice but cinched in at the waist, flowing into fitted shorts, and the sleeves of the dress featured ruched sleeves and super puffy shoulders. She accessorized her lavender outfit with a pair of bright red Sarah Flint Rosie Loafers, a Fendi Selleria Mini Adele Bag, a pair of oversized round gray sunglasses, and a gold moon pendant necklace.

Another one of our fave stars to rock the trend recently was Sofia Richie, 21, while she was on vacation in the South of France for Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday vacation. Sofia was enjoying a nice day on the boat when she rocked a neon hot pink Chanel Vintage 1996 Velour Romper, which was skintight, hugging her toned body perfectly. The one-piece terrycloth romper featured a collar and plunging V-neckline, while the shorts were super tiny, highlighting her toned, tan legs. She accessorized her fun outfit with a Rolex Day-Date Watch, Chanel Rectangle Sunglasses, and a colorful Fendi Embellished Lizard Trim Baguette Bag.

Sophie Turner, 23, rocked a similar look to Sofia’s when she was in Paris for her wedding on June 21. The Game of Thrones actress threw on a skintight, bright orange and blue checkered Staud Parasol Romper. The romper was super fitting, highlighting her long, lean frame, while the neckline featured a collar and low-cut V. She accessorized her look with a pair of matching blue strappy Staud Gita Sandals and a Louis Vuitton Eye-Trunk Phone Case.

Aside from these lovely ladies, Taylor Swift, 29, also tried out the trend, of course, when she arrived on the red carpet at the iHeart Radio Music Awards in Las Vegas, back in March. She stole the show when she opted to wear an iridescent sequin romper with a baggy bodice and super short hot pant bottoms from British label Rosa Bloom. Plus, the best part about Taylor’s red carpet look was that her romper was only $250.

There are so many other celebrities who have rocked the trend and looked amazing while doing so, which you can see when you click through the gallery above.