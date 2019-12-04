Jumpsuits For The Holidays: Julia Roberts, Kacey Musgraves & 20 More Stars In Sexy One-Pieces

The holidays are quickly approaching & if you’re looking for the perfect party outfit, look no further than some of our fave celebs, who have proved that jumpsuits are the perfect holiday look!

Now that the holidays are almost here, it’s time to start planning out all of your party outfits and instead of going with a traditional dress this year, why not switch it up? Some of our favorite stars including Julia Roberts, 52, and Kacey Musgraves, 31, have proved that jumpsuits make the perfect outfit for the holidays and there are a ton of different ways to wear them. Julia looked fabulous when she opted for something fancy on the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London on Dec. 2. The actress looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a skintight black Giorgio Armani Prive jumpsuit, completely covered in crystals. Julia’s outfit featured an insanely plunging V-neckline that showed off major cleavage, while the waist was cinched in. The bottom half of the suit featured tight flared leg pants and she accessorized with black pointed pumps and massive blue floral dangling earrings.

Another celeb who rocked a sparkly jumpsuit was Dakota Johnson, 30, at the 2019 Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Nov. 3 in California. She looked stunning in a black tuxedo Saint Laurent Spring 2020 jumpsuit, totally covered in sequins. The top of the one-piece featured a blazer, which she chose to go braless under, and a thick black belt cinched in her waist.

One star who absolutely loves jumpsuits is Kacey, and her outfit for 53rd Annual CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 13, was gorgeous. The country singer looked fabulous in a skintight gold satin Cushnie Spring 2020 jumpsuit which featured a halter neckline and loose, flare-leg pants. She accessorized her sleeveless metallic ensemble with a pair of nude ankle-strap sandals.

Olivia Culpo, 27, was out shopping in Beverly Hills on December 1, when she looked fabulous in a skintight army green Retrofete Noa Jumpsuit. The strapless one-piece hugged her petite frame perfectly while the bodice was a corset featuring a sweetheart neckline that revealed major cleavage. Her tiny waist was cinched in with a belt, while the khaki pants were baggy around her legs and had pockets on the sides. She topped her look off with a pair of black pointed-toe lace-up leather booties and a black Chanel Quilted Flap Xl Bag.

There are so many different ways to rock a jumpsuit for the holidays and you can get inspiration when you click through the gallery above, to see all of the celebs wearing the sexy one-piece!