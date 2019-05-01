Denim Jackets: Gigi Hadid & More Stars Rocking The Essential Spring Outerwear Trend — See Pics

Celebrities can’t get enough of denim this season & the one piece they keep wearing is the jean jacket. From Gigi Hadid to Taylor Swift, stars have been styling the jacket perfectly this spring.

Gigi Hadid, 24, has been sporting a denim jacket a ton lately and her latest look was casual but super chic. The blonde supermodel was out and about in New York City on April 30, when she threw on a pair of high-waisted, light gray Boys Lie It’s All Lies Darling Sweat Pants, with a tiny black, super-tight crop top that showed off her insanely rock-hard abs. She accessorized with a pair of high black ankle socks, chunky white and gray Ash Addict Leather Lace Up Sneakers, a Casetify Neon Liquid Sand Case, and cool white vintage Dmy by Dmy Valentina Sunglasses with a pearl necklace attached to the sides of the glasses. Tying her entire look together, though, was her cool light-wash vintage denim jacket, which was a bit oversized, and immediately pulled her casual look together. She kept the same outfit on the entire day, and later that night she was spotted wearing the same look, but added a gray sweatshirt underneath the jacket. Gigi loves denim so much, in fact, she even had a denim-themed 24th birthday party in NYC on April 22. For her birthday party, she opted to wear a pair of high-waisted straight leg jeans paired with a cropped and fitted denim jacket, and a pair of Dr. Martens Black 1460 Mono Lace-Up Boots.

Meanwhile, Gigi’s BFF, Taylor Swift, 29, is also a fan of the denim jacket trend and she even killed two birds with one stone when she rocked two trends at once. Taylor was out in NYC on April 24, when she rocked the tie dye and denim jacket trend all at once. She rocked a baby pink and blue tie dye cotton n:philanthropy Harlow BFF Tee tucked into high-waisted bright yellow denim cutoff ONETEASPOON Organic Trucker Shorts. On top of her shorts and tee, she threw on a purple and blue denim Zadig & Voltaire Kase Tie & Dye Jacket, choosing to roll up the sleeves all the way. Taylor accessorized the funky look with plain white leather sneakers and a pair of oversized bright pink sunglasses.

Other celebs who have been loving the look include Lucy Hale, 29, who can almost always be spotted out and about in LA wearing workout leggings with a crop top and a denim jacket on top. Most recently, Lucy donned a pair of high-waisted black workout leggings with a tight taupe crop top and an oversized light-wash Levi’s Ex Boyfriend Trucker Jacket in Static Sound on top.

The denim jacket trend is not only super easy to throw together, it’s super chic. Some of our favorite stars have proved that you can wear a denim jacket to dress up or down almost any look. If you’re wearing a cute spring dress, throw on a denim jacket to dress it down, or if you’re wearing workout gear, throw on the coat to dress it up. No matter which way you wear the piece, it will look super stylish, and you can click through the gallery above to see all of the celebs who have been rocking the look.