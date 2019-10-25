10 Stars Who Made Creepy Halloween Costumes Sexy: Ariel Winter As A Skeleton & More

Still not sure what to be on Halloween? Check out our round up of celebrities who have turned scary creatures like devils and skeletons into super sexy costumes!

Throughout the years, many celebrities, including Ariel Winter, Jennifer Lopez and more have wowed us with their super impressive scary yet sexy Halloween costumes. From skeletons to devils, there have been plenty of sexy takes on classically creepy creatures that’ll give you the perfect inspiration for your own scary sexy look this year and we’re taking a look back on some of our favorites!

All eyes were on Ariel when she decided to dress up like a sexy skeleton for Halloween in 2017. The Modern Family star’s costume consisted of a black bodysuit with white skeletal print on it and black fishnet tights. She also wore black leather knee-high boots and painted her face white with black around her eyes, on her nose and on her lips for the look. The newly single beauty also went all out for Halloween in 2016 when she dressed up as a sexy zombie nurse with a white mini dress and white and red face paint.

Like Ariel, Scheana Marie put her own spin on a skeleton costume in 2017 when she showed up to the Maxim Halloween party in a black and silver long-sleeved bodysuit and matching leg-warmers that showed off her thighs. Jennifer also showed off a different kind of skeleton costume in 2015 when she attended Heidi Klum‘s annual Halloween party. It consisted of a black sleeveless gown with black gloves that went up to her elbows and white makeup on her face and chest.

Skeletons aren’t the only scary sexy costumes though. Many celebs also love to dress up as sexy devils! Alessandra Ambrosio nailed her devil costume for an event in 2017. She opted for a red leather lace-up bodysuit which she accessorized with a cape, fishnet tights and thigh-high boots. The same year, Tinashe also went as a devil, but completed her costume with a cleavage-baring crop top, a puffer jacket, red fishnet tights, thigh-high boots and a bright wig.

Skeletons and devils aren’t the only kinds of costumes that can be scary and sexy though! Click through the gallery above to see how 11 celebs have made chilling creatures look incredibly hot.