20 Stars Making Sweater Dresses Look Sexy: Rihanna & More

Some of our favorite stars like Rihanna are hitting the streets this summer in sweater dresses & are even turning their hoodies into dresses, too & it’s such a chic trend.

Despite the heat, celebrities are trying out a new trend this summer and shockingly, it’s cozy sweater dresses. Rihanna, 31, of course, started the trend when she stepped out for dinner at Mason in Santa Monica on August 13. RiRi opted to wear a super oversized tan sweater dress with baggy flared sleeves and a mock turtleneck. The baggy maxi dress was loose against Rihanna’s curvaceous figure. Around her waist, the dress was pulled into the front where it was knotted through a tortoise belt ring, with ties hanging down in front. While the entire dress was baggy and not figure-hugging, one side of the skirt featured a plunging slit that started all the way at her hip, showing off her long toned legs. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of strappy metallic gold heels, massive hoop earrings, and a charcoal woven leather clutch bag.

Rita Ora, 28, tried out the trend as well, and her dress was utterly unique, just like the powerhouse pop star. Despite temperatures dropping into the high 20s, Rita went without a coat and pants to wear a maxi-length cable knit sweater dress, a pair of white Reeboks, and socks. Beauty is pain, people! The white turtleneck is screen printed with a renaissance painting of a nude woman, as well. To be honest, Rita looks a little chilly in this pic, but she’s too glam to care.

Of course, she’s not the only star who rocks the sweater dress trend. Ariana Grande, 26, practically lives in them! She’s the pioneer of the “lampshading” trend: wearing a giant sweater or hoodie as a dress, paired with thigh-high boots. Most of your time will be spent pulling the hoodie down and praying that nobody’s seeing your butt, but you’ll look damn cute in exchange!

