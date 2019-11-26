20 Stars Making Sweater Dresses Look Sexy: Taylor Swift, Rihanna & More

Some of our favorite stars like Taylor Swift are hitting the streets this season in sweater dresses & are even turning their hoodies into dresses, too & it’s such a chic trend.

With the fall season upon us, celebrities are loving cozy sweater dresses. Taylor Swift, 29, looked fabulous when she arrived at the Madonna concert at the Howard Gilman Opera House in NYC on October 13. The singer looked amazing when she threw on an oversized, burnt orange Free People Zoe Swit Dress with dolman style sleeves, a mock neck, and two massive pockets on the front of the dress on both of her hips. She showed off her toned legs in the frock which ended in the middle of her thighs and accessorized her outfit with a pair of burgundy Prada Vitello Leather Lace Up Booties and an Etro Leather Crossbody Bag with jacquard details.

Another celeb who tried the trend recently was Ashley Graham, 32, who tried out the trend when she was the special guest on the Today Show in NYC on Oct. 30. The pregnant model showed off her growing baby bump when she threw on a skintight brown ribbed Enza Costa mini sweater dress. The frock featured a plunging V-neckline and collar, while the sides of the dress had two slits, revealing her toned legs. She topped her look off with a pair of black leather booties and dazzling gold hoop earrings.

Rihanna, 31, stepped out for dinner at Mason in Santa Monica on Aug. 13 when she opted to wear a super oversized tan Nanushka Mahali Ribbed-Knit Maxi Dress with baggy flared sleeves and a mock turtleneck. The baggy maxi dress was loose against Rihanna’s curvaceous figure. Around her waist, the dress was pulled into the front where it was knotted through a tortoise belt ring, with ties hanging down in front. While the entire dress was baggy and not figure-hugging, one side of the skirt featured a plunging slit that started all the way at her hip, showing off her long toned legs. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of strappy metallic gold Amina Mauddi Gilda Crystal-Embellished Mules, massive hoop earrings, a Djula Sliced Diamond Chain Necklace, and a charcoal woven leather Bottega Veneta the Lauren 1980 Clutch.

Rita Ora, 28, tried out the trend as well, and her dress was utterly unique, just like the powerhouse pop star. Despite temperatures dropping into the high 20s, Rita went without a coat and pants to wear a maxi-length cable knit sweater dress, a pair of white Reeboks, and socks. Beauty is pain, people! The white turtleneck is screen printed with a renaissance painting of a nude woman, as well. To be honest, Rita looks a little chilly in this pic, but she’s too glam to care.

Of course, she’s not the only star who rocks the sweater dress trend. Ariana Grande, 26, practically lives in them! She’s the pioneer of the “lampshading” trend: wearing a giant sweater or hoodie as a dress, paired with thigh-high boots. Most of your time will be spent pulling the hoodie down and praying that nobody’s seeing your butt, but you’ll look damn cute in exchange!

For more stars making sweater dresses look sexy, like Kendall Jenner, Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, and more, scroll through our gallery above! You’re going to get some serious winter fashion inspo from this one!