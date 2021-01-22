Gallery

Stars Wearing Crop Tops During Winter — Pics Of Keke Palmer, Kendall Jenner & More

WEST HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - FEBRUARY 20: Rolla's x Sofia Richie Collection Launch Event held at Harriet's Rooftop at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on February 20, 2020 in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency) Pictured: Amelia Gray Hamlin,Sofia Richie
News Writer

These stars aren’t afraid to get a little cold in order to work super hot outfits! Check out stars like Keke Palmer, Kendall Jenner and more who are rocking crop tops during winter!

It might be the coldest time of the year, but these stars have found a way to heat up the world of fashion with one particularly bold trend. Yes, celebrities are sporting crop tops during winter! Not only are the stars rocking this type of garment when it’s chilly, their pairing their tops for the perfect winter look on the red carpet, out and about, and for more events. Let’s check out some of the very best winter crop top styles!

Kendall Jenner seen out and about in New York City working a look inspired by ‘The Matrix’ [SplashNews].
Is that Keanu Reeves? Nope, it’s Kendall Jenner! The young Keeping Up With The Kardashians star gave off major vibes of The Matrix when she was spotted out and about in SoHo. Kendall sported an all black look with her garb, including a long leather trench coat, and white sneakers while she was out and about. Fans could just glimpse the cute black crop top that she was wearing beneath her coat. She looked incredibly fab!

Another star who loves a crop top is Ariana Grande. The singer looked amazing at the 2016 American Music Awards in November of that year. She wore a pair of high-waisted white pants with an intricately embroidered crop top. Donning her signature high ponytail, this look was all Ari and fans totally loved it.

Keke Palmer rocks a crop top outside Chromat AW18 during New York Fashion Week in February 10, 2018 [SplashNews].
One fierce and fab fashionista whom we adore is none other than Keke Palmer! This accomplished young actress and TV host knows how to make a look work. On February 10, 2018, Keke stepped out during New York Fashion week and put her best (fashion) foot forward. She looked amazing in her electric blue crop top with sheer black short sleeves and a high-waisted black and blue matching skirt. Although the temperatures were likely freezing, Keke was red hot!

Naturally, there are so many more stars who’ve been spotted wearing crop tops during winter. Check out the gallery of images above to see more celebs in this bold trend!