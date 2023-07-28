Whoopi Goldberg, Demi Lovato, & More Stars Who Believe In Aliens & Are Feeling Vindicated Right Now

During a House Oversight Committee hearing, David Grusch testified about the existence of UFOs and UAPs.

Grusch claimed that the government was in possession of “nonhuman biologics” from a crashed UFO.

Celebrities like Whoopi Goldberg and Demi Lovato revealed that they believed in aliens, long before the hearing.

The House Oversight Committee hearing on National Security regarding UFOs and UAPs (unidentified aerial phenomenon) set many people into a stir when former Air Force Officer David Grusch claimed that the government obtained “non-human biologics” from a crashed UFO on Wednesday, July 27. His testimony surely caused a stir, especially for those who follow UFOs and the possibility of non-earthling lifeforms. Even some celebrities weighed in to share that they also believed that aliens exist, including celebrities like Whoopi Goldberg, Demi Lovato, and Tom Delonge.

Following the exciting (or, perhaps, unsettling) news from Grusch’s testimony, HollywoodLife has rounded up some celebrities who do in fact believe in aliens. Check out comments from some stars here!

Whoopi Goldberg

UFO TRANSPARENCY AT CENTER OF HOUSE HEARING: At a House Oversight hearing yesterday, two former Navy pilots and a former intelligence official testified about the existence and risks of UFOs — #TheView co-hosts react. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/M0hsynD8qJ — The View (@TheView) July 27, 2023

During a “Hot Topic” discussion about the House hearing on The View, Whoopi admitted that she wasn’t surprised by the revelations in the testimony. “I knew. I don’t know why everybody else is so surprised. We’re not the only ones in the universe. We’re just not,” she said.

Whoopi has had her own experience with out-of-this-world subject matter in her acting work. One of her most beloved roles was on the hit sci-fi series Star Trek. Later in the discussion, Whoopi also admitted that she “believes” that there may already be aliens living “among us.”

Demi Lovato

Demi has long been open about their fascination and belief in aliens. They shared a post sharing the news about Grusch’s testimony, and wrote, “I mf told y’all,” along with some emojis. The “29” singer starred in the series Unidentified With Demi Lovato, where they tried to reveal different truths about UFOs. They also recounted a dream about being visited by three extraterrestrial beings in an October 2021 interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The singer has long shared their beliefs in aliens (and mermaids). They revealed that they believed in a June 2014 interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “How self-centered would we be as humans to believe that we are the only living things in the universe?” they said.

Tom Delonge

Tom Delonge has been a vocal supporter of research concerning UFOs and extraterrestrials for decades. Even blink-182’s 1999 classic Enema of the State included the track “Aliens Exist” where he denounced CIA “hearsay” and self-identified as a “skeptic.” Still, the ways that Tom has been vocal about UFOs and declassifying footage of supposed UAPs has been very well documented. He’s even conducted research through his To The Stars company.

Following the House Committee hearing, Tom shared an image that said “Tom was right. Aliens f**king exist” in the To The Stars font on Instagram. “The UFO Hearings today made history. I am so proud of the three witnesses today that blew the lid off the UFO secrecy that has been intact for decades. Graves, Fravor and Grusch are HEROES,” he wrote in the caption.

Lizzo

Aye.. I know there’s a lot of pop culture news and memes going on rn but… THE GOVERNMENT JUST STATED *UNDER OATH* THAT THEY ARE IN POSSESSION OF UFOs AND NON-HUMAN ALIEN BODIES YALL WTF — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) July 26, 2023

Lizzo was also surprised about the comments made during the testimony. While she did somewhat misconstrue that Grusch was speaking on behalf of the government (he wasn’t, per Politifact), the “About Damn Time” singer was clearly shocked about the news. “The government just stated under oath that they are in possession of UFOs and non-human alien bodies, y’all,” Lizzo wrote. “WTF.”