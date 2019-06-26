Cardi B’s Dramatic Court Style — See All Of Her Most Outrageous Outfits

Cardi B has been visiting the Queens Supreme Court in New York the past few months as she faces 14 charges against her for a strip club fight back in 2018, but that hasn’t stopped the rapper from showing off her style in a slew of dramatic outfits.

Cardi B, 26, may be facing 14 charges against her, but the rapper is not letting that get in her way. The rapper is currently facing multiple charges, including two felonies, for her involvement with an attack on two bartenders, Jade and Baddie Gi, at a strip club. Cardi allegedly ordered an attack on the two sisters back in August 2018, after she thought Jade had sex with her husband, Offset. Since being arrested in October 2018, Cardi has since appeared at the Queens Supreme Court in New York for multiple hearings, and every time she arrives, she arrives in style. Cardi headed to court on June 25, where she pleaded not guilty on all accounts, when she opted to wear a sophisticated navy blue suit from Brøgger, a London-based brand. The fitted suit hugged Cardi’s curvy frame perfectly, while the $1,125 Gurli double-breasted blazer featured one white lapel and four gold buttons down the front. In true Cardi style, she opted to go completely shirtless underneath the jacket, showing off ample cleavage. She paired the blazer with the matching fitted, $885 Gurli straight-leg trousers and a hot pink Hermès Birkin bag. Cardi accessorized with a brand new navy blue hair color, which she had down in a straight, sleek bob to match her suit, and metallic ankle-strap heels.

This is certainly not the first time Cardi arrived at court wearing no shirt under a fitted suit, that showed off her cleavage. On May 31, Cardi appeared at court in a bright pink, $4,790 fitted Salvatore Ferragamo pantsuit, featuring a low-cut blazer with just one button securing it, showing off a massive amount of shirtless cleavage. She topped her look off with the matching straight-leg trousers, a pair of hot pink pointy-toed Christian Louboutin pumps, and a cream snakeskin Chanel purse that costs a whopping $7,300. For her glam, she rocked super long straight black hair, parted in the middle and ending at her waist.

Perhaps Cardi’s most expensive court ensemble to-date, was from April 19, when she showed up in a monochrome white outfit. Cardi wore head-to-toe Christian Siriano, featuring a $1,100 sleeveless peplum dress which she paired with the matching flare-leg trousers. She accessorized her look with a pair of $995 white Saint Laurent ankle-strap sandals, $98 Adina’s Jewels Pavé Hoop Earrings, and a big gray Hermès Birkin bag, which has a starting price of about $12,000.

Another outrageous look that Cardi wore to court was on January 31, when she arrived decked out in fur. She opted to wear a massive, floor-length mink coat which she paired with a matching fur hat. She took the look even further when she rocked massive sunglasses, black Christian Louboutin glove booties and a small black Hermès Birkin bag. You can see all of Cardi’s most dramatic court appearance looks when you click through the gallery above.