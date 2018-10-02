Cardi B, Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton & More: Whose Police & Court Style Do You Like Best?

There is nothing like celebrity legal style! While court or the police station aren’t the ideal places anyone likes to be, stars like Cardi B, Lindsay Lohan, Kim Kardashian and more switch up their fashion to go face the music! — See the best court/police style stars!

When it comes to court appearances, your favorite stars button up and cover up while still killing the fashion game! While court isn’t a great place to feature a fashionable coat or a designer pantsuit, damn, do these really shine. Cardi B, 25, is the latest star to turn heads with her court style. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper hit the streets in Queens, New York in a knee-length beige skirt, with a matching blazer and a formal, while top on Monday October 1. — See her full look, along with more celebrities who’ve stunned for court appearances in our attached gallery!

As previously reported, Cardi was reportedly involved in a fight at Angels Strip Club in New York back in August 2018. Two bartenders/entertainers were allegedly attacked by unknown suspects, but claimed it was Cardi who order the whole the thing. Why? — She allegedly thought one of the two females had previously been involved with her husband, Offset, 26.

Cardi turned herself in to police on Monday morning, October 1, where she was spotted in her white and beige look, sporting a bleach blonde shorter do’. The rapper was then charged with two counts of reckless endangerment in the second degree and one count of assault in the third degree. “Cardi B received a desk appearance for reckless assault, misdemeanor offensive, and she’s released to the 109 Precinct,” the NYPD shared in a statement. “She was given a desk appearance ticket and she’s going to appear at a later date and the charges were for assault and reckless endangerment. She’s been released and wasn’t put through the system.” Cardi is scheduled to be arraigned on October 29, 2018.

Cardi B is assisted by security guards as she leaves a police precinct in the Queens borough of New York on Monday, October 1, 2018.

There’s plenty more court attire to be looked at in our attached gallery!