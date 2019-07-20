Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes’ Cutest Photos: From Friendship To PDA & More

Things sure seem to be heating up between Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, and in honor of their apparent romance, we’re looking back at their most adorable pics through the years.

Camila Cabello, 22, and Shawn Mendes, 20, have yet to flat-out say that they’re dating, but recent photos of them definitely say a lot! Although these two have known each other for years, they first publicly showed affection for one another in their June 2019 music video for “Senorita.” Sure, they were just telling a story with their steamy PDA in the video, but just days after it was released, photographers caught them looking quite cozy while arriving at his home late at night. Then, they were spotted getting flirty at a Fourth of July party, as well.

In the days since, Camila and Shawn have basically been inseparable, and new PDA photos have surfaced of them. They were even caught kissing on the lips while out in San Francisco! From hugging to holding hands to making out and more, these two just always look too cute together. Even years before they were first linked romantically, Shawn and Camila collaborated on another song, “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” in 2015, and they attended various award shows and events together to promote and perform the track.

Since Camila and Shawn both got their start in the music industry around the same time, they’ve been able to grow up together in the spotlight. It’s unclear exactly what their relationship status is, but regardless of whether they’re just friends, having fun, or fully dating, there’s no denying that they’re adorable together.

