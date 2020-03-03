Gallery
Hollywood Life

Happy 23rd Birthday, Camila Cabello: See Her Most Adorable Photos With Hot BF Shawn Mendes

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello iHeartRadio's Music Festival, Las Vegas, America - 19 Sep 2015 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day2
Los Angeles, CA - Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes leave Shawn's Grammy's After Party at 40 Love. Pictured: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes BACKGRID USA 27 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Shawn Mendes (L) and Cuban-American singer-songwriter Camila Cabello pose in the press room during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, California, USA, 24 November 2019. Press Room - 2019 American Music Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello visit a sushi restaurant. 16 Nov 2019 Pictured: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello visit a sushi restaurant. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA550634_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 33 Photos.
and

Camila Cabello’s birthday is bound to be full of love, with no shortage from her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes! To celebrate Camila’s birthday, we’re looking back at the couple’s cutest moments together!

Shawn Mendes, 21, and Camila Cabello, haven’t been shy about flaunting their love since they seemingly got together during the summer of 2019! While there are plenty of reasons to pay attention to this pair (hello, they’re so cute!) they deserve attention now more than ever because it’s Camila’s 23rd birthday! The “First Man” singer celebrates her special day today, March 3, so now seems the perfect time to take a walk down memory lane and revisit some of her sweetest moments ever with the “Mercy” hitmaker.

Although these two have known each other for years, they first publicly showed affection for one another in their June 2019 music video for “Señorita.” Sure, they were just telling a story with their steamy PDA in the video, but just days after the visual accompaniment to their hit song was released, photographers caught the two looking quite cozy while arriving at Shawn’s home late at night. Then, they were spotted getting flirty at a Fourth of July party, as well. The rest, it seems, is pretty much history!

Since the pair sparked dating rumors, they haven’t only been caught getting cute during more casual, laid back moments. Even when they’re hitting up award shows, these two really can’t keep their hands off of each other! While attending the America Music Awards on Nov. 24, 2019, Camila and Shawn gave a super sexy performance of their song “Señorita” and then went on to win the AMA for best collaboration! Following their win, Shawn cozied up to Camila on the red carpet, while they proudly showed off their fan-voted award.

shawn mendes camila cabello
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello pose together after winning collaboration of the year at the 2020 American Music Awards on Nov. 24 [NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock].
It honestly felt like such a familiar sight to so many fans — probably because it was! On Aug. 26, the pair won an MTV VMA together and flaunted their affection in front of the cameras following their big win. Wearing a gorgeous cream colored satin dress, Camila snuggled up to Shawn as he lovingly put his arms around her back. The duo were positively beaming, so proud of their accomplishment and to be sharing the award together.

shawn mendes camila cabello
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello celebrate their MTV VMA Award on Aug. 26 [Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock].
Of course, there are so many cute moments where these came from! Click through the gallery above to check out the sweetest photos of Camila and Shawn over the years — from music videos to award shows to date nights and more!