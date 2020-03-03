Happy 23rd Birthday, Camila Cabello: See Her Most Adorable Photos With Hot BF Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello’s birthday is bound to be full of love, with no shortage from her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes! To celebrate Camila’s birthday, we’re looking back at the couple’s cutest moments together!

Shawn Mendes, 21, and Camila Cabello, haven’t been shy about flaunting their love since they seemingly got together during the summer of 2019! While there are plenty of reasons to pay attention to this pair (hello, they’re so cute!) they deserve attention now more than ever because it’s Camila’s 23rd birthday! The “First Man” singer celebrates her special day today, March 3, so now seems the perfect time to take a walk down memory lane and revisit some of her sweetest moments ever with the “Mercy” hitmaker.

Although these two have known each other for years, they first publicly showed affection for one another in their June 2019 music video for “Señorita.” Sure, they were just telling a story with their steamy PDA in the video, but just days after the visual accompaniment to their hit song was released, photographers caught the two looking quite cozy while arriving at Shawn’s home late at night. Then, they were spotted getting flirty at a Fourth of July party, as well. The rest, it seems, is pretty much history!

Since the pair sparked dating rumors, they haven’t only been caught getting cute during more casual, laid back moments. Even when they’re hitting up award shows, these two really can’t keep their hands off of each other! While attending the America Music Awards on Nov. 24, 2019, Camila and Shawn gave a super sexy performance of their song “Señorita” and then went on to win the AMA for best collaboration! Following their win, Shawn cozied up to Camila on the red carpet, while they proudly showed off their fan-voted award.

It honestly felt like such a familiar sight to so many fans — probably because it was! On Aug. 26, the pair won an MTV VMA together and flaunted their affection in front of the cameras following their big win. Wearing a gorgeous cream colored satin dress, Camila snuggled up to Shawn as he lovingly put his arms around her back. The duo were positively beaming, so proud of their accomplishment and to be sharing the award together.

Of course, there are so many cute moments where these came from!