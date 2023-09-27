Bruce Springsteen’s Health: All About His Battle With Peptic Ulcer Disease

Image Credit: Action Press/Shutterstock

Bruce Springsteen, 73, is putting his health first and taking some time away from touring. The iconic musician announced on social media on September 27 that the rest of his tour dates are postponed until 2024 because of an illness. Bruce revealed that he’s battling peptic ulcer disease and that his doctors recommended he take a break from his tour to seek treatment. “Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year,” Bruce said in a statement.

Bruce Springsteen is a national treasure and fans are concerned about his health issues. But Bruce is a fighter — so everyone’s betting on him coming back better than ever when his tour resumes. Here’s everything you need to know about Bruce’s battle with peptic ulcer disease.

Bruce Springsteen Diagnosed With Peptic Ulcer Disease

Bruce revealed his peptic ulcer disease diagnosis to the world on September 7, 2023. E Street Band released a statement announcing Bruce’s illness while sharing the disappointing news about the canceled shows for the month of September.

“Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September 2023, beginning with tomorrow’s show scheduled for the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, NY,” the statement read. “Mr. Springsteen is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease and the decision of his medical advisors is that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows.” Two weeks later, Bruce announced that he was postponing his entire tour until 2024 because of his health issues.

Bruce has not revealed exactly when he was diagnosed with peptic ulcer disease.

What Is Peptic Ulcer Disease?

Peptic ulcer disease occurs when open sores, or ulcers, form in the stomach or first part of the small intestine, according to Cleveland Clinic. The website says that “many cases of peptic ulcer disease develop because a bacterial infection eats away the protective lining of the digestive system. People who frequently take pain relievers are more likely to develop ulcers.” Symptoms include pain in the middle or upper stomach, bloating, heartburn, and nausea or vomiting. Treatment includes antibiotics and protective medications. If the ulcer is bleeding, doctors can perform an endoscopy procedure.

How Long Has Bruce Springsteen Been Sick?

Bruce has not revealed how long he’s been dealing with peptic ulcer disease. It’s likely been since at least the middle of August, which was when Bruce had to postpone two concerts in Philadelphia because of a health issue. A statement released on Bruce’s Twitter page on August 16 said that the singer had “been taken ill.” He didn’t reveal what the health issue was, though now it’s assumed it had to do with his peptic ulcer disease.

How Is Bruce Springsteen Doing Today?

Bruce is heeding his doctor’s advice to seek treatment for his illness while taking a break from his tour. Originally, he was expected to resume his tour Nov. 3 in Vancouver, Canada. Bruce posted an apology to his fans when he announced that his health issues were impacting eight dates on the tour.

“Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows,” he wrote. “Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our US shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon. Love and God bless all, Bruce.”

On Sept. 27, Bruce confirmed that he was postponing his tour altogether to focus on his health. A statement from his Instagram page read, “Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor’s advice. With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024.” That statement also said that the rescheduled tour dates will be revealed in October. Fans will have 30 days to request a refund when the new dates are announced.

In a message to his fans, Bruce said, “Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”