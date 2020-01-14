15 Pics Of Britney Spears Showing Off Her Killer Abs To Get You Motivated In 2020

No one flaunts their core better or more proudly than Britney Spears. The Pop Princess has worked so hard over the years to get her body into tiptop shape, and with 2020 finally here she’s our motivation to reach our ideal body!

Britney Spears, 38, isn’t shy about showing her fans and followers on social media just how hard she works to achieve her health goals. The “Make Me…” singer often features her workout routines on her Instagram account and nearly always pairs them with fun captions! Just over the year, we’ve seen her showcase her intense exercise regimen in the pool, with weights, and even practicing Yoga! All of her work has yielded great results for her, and we’re looking back at the moments where she flaunted her abs for the world to see.

While there may not always be an opportunity when she’s out and about to flaunt her strong core, Britney’s concert apparel has always aimed to impress! The “Circus” singer nearly always gives fans an epic show, with equally extravagant costumes to match. One such piece that wholly showed concert-goers how fit her body is was during a concert in Moscow. Britney took to the stage in a gold two piece with fishnet stockings that put her abdominal muscles front and center. She looked so fit while performing on stage!

Of course, her little gold number wasn’t the only concert outfit she wore that totally featured her abs. At the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival, Britney’s outfit totally wowed the crowd. She donned a black ensemble with thigh high boots and a halter top, which just covered her, while showcasing her firm core and torso. Not only did Britney look healthy she also looked incredibly happy to be doing what she loves!

When she’s not on stage, though, fans can always check on Britney’s workouts and exercise routines on Instagram. Every once in a while, however, she steps away from her phone to enjoy some fun in the sun! When sporting a cute white bikini, Britney did just that and flaunted her rock hard core while on the sand. She paired the look with sunglasses and a hat as she worked on her tan and enjoyed some rest and relaxation.

As 2020 gets into full swing, we’re all for finding celebs who inspire us to carve out moments of self-care and exercise! Britney is just one of those celebs who openly chronicles how hard she works to maintain her healthy lifestyle, and fans absolutely love it. We cannot wait to see more of her in the future!