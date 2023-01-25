Brendon Urie’s Wife: Everything To Know About The Singer’s Marriage To Sarah

Brendon Urie is best known as the lead singer of Panic! at the Disco.

He has been married to his wife Sarah since 2013.

Brendon reportedly previously had relationships with Audrey Kitching and Fabiola Gatti.

Brendon recently announced he and Sarah are expecting their first child and he is ending Panic! at the Disco to focus on family.

Brendon Urie, 35, and his wife Sarah Urie, 35, have been married since 2013, and are not taking their life together to the next level by getting ready to welcome their first child. The singer took to his band, Panic! at the Disco‘s Instagram page on Jan. 24 to announce the happy news as well as his decision to end the band to focus on his upcoming role as a father. “Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure,” he wrote in part of the post.

Find out more about Brendon and Sarah’s romance below.

Sarah was a fan of pop-punk before meeting Brendon.

Her friend’s husband used to tour with the pop-punk band Paramore, which Sarah called her “favorite” band, in a previous Instagram Live, and she used to regularly attend concerts. Hayley Williams, Paramore’s lead singer, actually knew Brendon, Sarah’s future husband, and got to know Sarah separately, due to their mutual connections with each other.

“I met Paramore in 2006. They were on Warped Tour and I met them. I dated one of them for a while and that’s how I met Hayley and we’ve been friends for so long now,” Sarah reportedly said in an Instagram Live. “She’s just like my sister and I love her so much… her and her whole family, everyone in her life. She’s such a good person.”

How did Brendon & Sarah meet?

Brendon and Sarah first met during his tour stop in Detroit, MI, in 2009. “I saw her outside the [tour] bus and she was the most gorgeous creature, the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” he told 104.1 The Edge. “I didn’t know what to do. I was like, freaking out.”

He went on to talk to her and they hung out and ended the night with drinks at a bar. He said after they had a “great time” with each other, he was surprised to find out that Sarah had a boyfriend, so he decided to call it a night.

“I basically told her, ‘If you don’t leave this bus right now, I’m going to try to kiss you and I’m not that guy,” he explained before adding he told her she “should probably go.” They didn’t see each other again for “about eight months.”

Hayley eventually reintroduced Brendon to Sarah during a show she had with her husband and New Found Glory member, Chad Gilbert. “Hayley from Paramore had a show with her husband Chad and his band New Found Glory and she brought [Sarah], knowing that she was single and we really liked each other at the time,” Brendon said in an interview with 104.1 The Edge. “So Hayley brought her in and it worked out really well It was wild. We both felt something crazy and luckily her old relationship ended and I swooped in all smooth.”

When did Brendon & Sarah get married?

Brendon and Sarah got married in 2013, two years after they announced an engagement. They had started dating in 2009, after Hayley reintroduced them and got closer from there. Brendon showed the inspiration Sarah brought to his life with the Panic! at the Disco song “Sarah Smiles,” which he wrote about her. The two also started creatively working together and even acted together in an episode of the satirical series, Good Cops. She was cast as “Crow Ninja,” according to her IMDB page.

Sarah used to date a band member from Paramore.

Before she was romantically involved with Brendon, Sarah dated bassist Jeremy Davis for many years and that’s how she got close with Hayley. He eventually left Paramore in Dec. 2015, long after their relationship ended.

Sarah can cook well.

Brendon has gushed over Sarah’s cooking skills in the past. “She makes amazing meals, she’s a really good cook,” Brendon told 104.1 The Edge. “And I thank her parents for that, her mom taught her to be a really good cook. She’s Polish and Irish, so she cooks amazing combinations of stuff.”