Brendan Gleeson’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 4 Sons, Including Domhnall Gleeson

Brendan Gleeson, 67, is an Irish actor most known for his roles in Braveheart, Mr. Mercedes, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, and many more. However, when he is not working hard on set he is spending time with his family. Brendan, who has been married to Mary Gleeson since 1982, has a total of four sons! Here is everything you need to know about the Gleeson men.

Domhnall Gleeson

The eldest of the Gleeson gang is Domhnall Gleeson, 39, who was born on May 12, 1983. The Dublin-born man is also an actor like his papa! Domhnall has starred in many hit TV shows and movies including About Time, Goodbye Christopher Robin, The Revenant, and more. Some of his famous costars over the years have included Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Rachel McAdams, and others.

But of all his roles, Domhnall might be mostly known for his role as Bill Weasley in the 2010 film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1. However, his most recent work is starring in the thriller series The Patient, alongside Steve Carell. He has also spent time working in theatre. In fact, in Nov. 2021, he starred in the play Medicine, which he spoke to The New York Times about. When asked about what theatre gives him that other mediums don’t he said, “What happens in the theater, the live connection is what’s paramount. That crackle when the work is good, there’s nothing like it.”

Fergus Gleeson

Fergus Gleeson, 38, is the more private son of Brendan and Mary. He has also dabbled a bit in entertainment, but much less so than his other siblings. His IMDb page contains only two credits: one for composing and one for acting in the 2012 movie Immaturity for Charity.

Brendan’s second son is also a musician. Fergus and his papa have even bonded over their mutual talents during an episode of Ireland’s The Late Late Show in 2020. Both of them performed several songs together in front of host Ryan Tubridy, including the song “Queen’s Hornpipe.”

Brian Gleeson

Brian Gleeson, 34, was born to his proud parents on November 14, 1987. And like his dad and Domhnall, Brian has also pursued a career in acting. He has appeared in both movies and TV shows including Frank of Ireland, Hulu’s The Bisexual, Rebellion, and Death of a Ladies’ Man. Brian has also spent time working in theatre, and in 2022 he returned to the stage for the play A Whistle in the Dark at the Abbey.

“I always wanted the learning experience of going back to theatre,” he told the Business Post at the time. “It’s kind of scary. I still don’t know how I’d be able to tackle Shakespeare or something. But with Irish stuff, I feel I have a connection with the material, and that obviously helps. It’s something I feel that I can do.”

Rory Gleeson

Brendan’s youngest son is Rory Gleeson, who was born in 1989. The 33-year-old also works in entertainment, but in a more behind-the-scenes capacity. Rory is a novelist, playwright and screenwriter, according to his official website. He attended Trinity College Dublin where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology. The youngest Gleeson son then went onto attend Oxford, The University of Manchester, and UEA.

Rory published his first novel, ROCKADOON SHORE, in 2017, a year before his short film, PSYCHIC, premiered at the Galway Film Fleadh. Rory shares the passion for theatre with his brothers Brian and Domhnall, as his debut play Blood in the Dirt, premiered in Nov. 2019. In 2017, Rory spoke to The Guardian about his goal for writing. “I wanted to write a book about young people that doesn’t end with a car crash or an overdose. I didn’t want to start killing them, Cabin in the Woods-style, with horror tropes everywhere, because that’s how so many books about young people end,” he said.