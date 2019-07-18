Beat The Heat: The Best Moisturizers & Hydrators That Will Save Your Skin This Summer

With summer in full swing, along comes the major heatwave that we’ve been enduring & in order to beat the heat, we rounded up the best moisturizers & hydrators that will keep you cool all season long.

Staying hydrated in the summer could be seriously tough. Not only is your body affected, your skin, hair, nails and lips are also suffering majorly, which is we we rounded up all of the best new moisturizers, hydrators, balms and creams, that will ensure your skin is restored to it’s supple, smooth state. Even applying a face cream in the summer can sometimes be dreadful, considering you’re sweating all day long, but have no fear because there are so many great new moisturizers that are super thin, making sure you don’t look oily or greasy.

There are so many different face moisturizers that cater to different skin types and concerns. The Origins GinZing Oil-Free Energy-Boosting Gel Moisturizer is formulated to wake up dull and tired skin with its energy-boosting properties, which also provide 72 hours of hydration. Meanwhile, the Indie Lee Daily Vitamin Infusion Face Oil is great if you’re looking for ultimate hydration that a face cream alone cannot provide. This ceramide-enriched daily facial oil soothes and brightens your complexion and is your best bet.

If you’re looking for masks that can provide moisture overnight, look no further than the bliss Green Tea Wonder Clarifying Overnight Gel Mask, which has azelaic acid to create a deep cleansing veil to restore skin’s natural texture and tighten your pores, all while providing maximum hydration. Another option is the Olay Hydrating Overnight Gel Mask, which allows you to wake up with smooth, fresh and moisturized skin, as it’s formulated with vitamin E, honeysuckle extract and vitamin B3 (niacinamide), all of which help restore the skin’s natural balance.

One of our favorite new eye creams is the Biossance Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream which instantly revives tired eyes and is full of clean ingredients including marine algae complex, paracress extract and squalane, so you don’t have to worry about clogging your skin with harmful chemicals.

If you’re looking for some major lip hydration but are sick of the usual chapsticks, the new Too Cool For School Coconut Sugar Lip Scrub is going to be your best friend this season. It’s a leave-on scrub balm made with natural coconut sugar, coconut water and coconut oil that hydrates your lips, all while gently scrubbing off dead skin. Another one of our fave lip products is the Laneige Lip Glowy Balm, which comes in four delicious flavors to give your lips an ultra nourishing moisture boost while leaving a subtle tint behind. No matter what type of hydration you’re looking for, there’s something for everyone, which you can see when you click through the gallery above.