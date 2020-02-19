National Lash Day: 20 Products That Will Lift, Curl & Volumize Your Eyelashes In No Time

In honor of National Lash Day, we rounded up all of the best mascaras that will lengthen, curl & define your lashes to perfection!

National Lash Day is officially here and to celebrate the fun holiday, we rounded up all of the best new mascaras, primers, serums, and more, that will give you the most gorgeous and voluminous lashes. There are all different products included on our list so no matter what type of mascara you like – whether it’s a thin brush or thick bristles – there’s something for everyone, which you can see when you click through the gallery above!

One of our favorite products is the Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara & Lash Primer which is a 2-in-1 dual-ended mascara that has a lash primer on one end and a primer on the other so you can prep your lashes with the primer before adding extreme length to your lashes with the mascara.

If you want to give your lashes maximum curl, look no further than the Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-LIFT Heated Lash Curler. This rechargeable heated lash curler gently applies heat to your lashes to help lift them without causing breakage or crimping the lashes, plus, the curls last up to eight hours.

The Lashify Control Kit is the way to go if you’re looking to use false lashes but don’t know how and don’t know where to begin. It’s a starter kit that gives you the lashes you’ve always dreamed of and included in the set are 12mm and 14mm Gossamer lashes with all of the tools you need to apply them perfectly!

No matter what you are looking for, there’s a lash product for everyone and you can see our top picks when you click through the gallery above!