Body Lotion: 30 Hydrating Products That Will Moisturize Dry Winter Skin In No Time

Winter is here & to help you combat dry, dull skin, we rounded up the best new body lotions that will leave you feeling hydrated & silky soft!

The winter can be tough and damaging on your skin which is why it’s important to keep hydrated all season long. In order to get your skin hydrated this season, we rounded up all of the best new body lotions that will leave you feeling soft and silky smooth. No matter what type of lotion you’re looking for – a gel cream, a body butter – whatever it is, we rounded up a bunch of different options for everyone, which you can see when you click through the gallery above!

One of our favorite lotions is the Nécessaire The Body Lotion which is fragrance-free and formulated with vitamins A, B, C, and E, as well as Omega-6 and 9 which work together to moisturize your skin and give it the ingredients it needs. Another great option is the MUTHA Body Butter which is super lightweight and made with 100% natural origin, 98% organic ingredients, and packed with pure seed extracts.

If you’re looking for a lotion with amazing natural ingredients, look no further than the philosophy nature in a jar body lotion. This super lightweight body lotion is formulated with cactus fruit extract which melts into the skin to provide deep hydration. Another great natural option is the Ecooking Body Lotion which is fragrance-free, 100% vegan, and made with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide which work together to moisturize your entire body.

Some other great products that calm you down while moisturizing your skin include the Jergens Rose Triple Butter Blend, which is infused with rose essence and camellia essential oil to works to relax you, as well as the Kopari Beauty CBD Body Calm Calm Cream which is a non-greasy vegan CBD body cream that helps to moisturize your skin while calming you down.