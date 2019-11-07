Fall Scents: Candles, Diffusers & 10 More Products That Will Make Your Home Smell Delicious

Now that fall is in full swing & Thanksgiving is approaching, we rounded up all of the best fall scented candles & diffusers that will instantly make your home cozy & delicious!

Halloween has come and gone but fall is still here and Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, so we rounded up all of the best fall scents that will spice up your home. Fall scents are always so cozy and there are a few notes that manage to pop up in tons of candles – pumpkin, apple, and cinnamon.

One of our favorite candles this season is the WoodWick Trilogy Autumn Harvest, which has a combination of three fragrances: apple basket, spiced blackberry, and pumpkin butter. Plus, the best part about these candles is the fact that the wick makes a crackling sound as it burns, which instantly soothes and calms you down.

Another one of our favorites this year is the Yankee Candle Pumpkin Apple Parfait, which comes in a variety of different sizes. This delicious fall scented candle smells of all your favorite things – spiced pumpkin, fresh apples, and a crisp pastry with whipped vanilla cream – what’s better than that?

While there are tons of different candles that you could choose from, one product that has seriously grown on us is the diffuser. Not only do diffusers make your home smell amazing, but you also don’t have to burn them, which makes it less of a fire hazard. Diffusers come in all different formulas – both liquid or dry, but one of the latest products that is absolutely amazing is the NEST Fragrances Pura Smart Home Fragrance Diffuser Set.

The set is a smart home diffuser that allows you to set your scent preferences and intensity. Included in the gift box is one diffuser, one Holiday fragrance refill, and one Birchwood Pine fragrance refill, making this the perfect gift to give this holiday season, or to just keep for yourself. There are a bunch of other fall scents to choose from, which you can see when you click through the gallery above!