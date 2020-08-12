8 Stylish Cotton Face Masks You Need To Try

Even though the quarantine is starting to lift in parts of the country, wearing a face covering is still essential & we rounded up 10 fabulous face masks you can shop for right here!

Face masks are the new normal ever since the coronavirus outbreak, but just because we have to cover up our faces in public now, doesn’t mean we can’t still be stylish. There are tons of different face masks on the market – from a diy face mask to disposable masks – there are a variety of options. To make it easier for you, we rounded up the best face masks that are non-medical grade, made from cotton so they’re comfortable, and they all come in pretty prints so you can show your personality while covering up. You can shop our selection of face masks below!

1. Kitsch Neutral Cotton Face Mask

We are loving these pleated cotton face masks which come in a pack of three in assorted patterns – micro dot, ivory, and black tie dye. All three of the masks are made from 100% cotton and they come in neutral colors so you don’t have to worry about making a statement. Each mask is pleated so that it can be pulled up and down to cover as much or as little of your face as you want and they’re secured with black elastic ear loops. $13, ulta.com

2. Perry Ellis Reusable Woven Fabric Face Masks

You can’t go wrong with this pack of six face masks that come in an assortment of colors and patterns in subtle, neutral colors and prints. They’re all 100% cotton and have elastic ear loops that are fastened with a tiny plastic adjustor so you can fit the mask perfectly to your face. $30, amazon.com

3. Honest Adult Cotton Face Masks

These 100% cotton face masks in the print – Rose Blossom – are absolutely adorable! Two masks come in a pack – one is a pale pink and the other is a pastel floral. They’re 100% cotton, lightweight, and breathable. The subtle but pretty pattern allows you to make a statement without going overboard! $25, honest.com

4. Trendy Moda Reusable Face Mask

We are loving this four-pack of cotton face masks in all different pink patterns! If pink is not your color, the masks also available in five different colorways. They striped masks are reusable and washable so you can wash two masks while you wear another two throughout the week! $16, amazon.com

5. Palmacea 3 Pack Face Coverings

You can’t go wrong with this three-pack of face masks! Each mask is decorated with a bright and summer print and they’re all lined with 100% cotton while the shell is 100% polyester. Each mask is pleated so you can pull them up or down to fit your face shape, plus there is a flexible wire at the top of the mask that can be fitted to your nose. Two elastic ear loops keep the mask fastened to your face. $24, shopbop.com

6. Youngjin Adjustable Cotton Mask

These unisex face masks come in a pack of five so they’re perfect for the whole family! Two masks are solid black while the other three have subtle but fun patterns. The best part, each mask has adjustable elastic ear loops so you can fit it to your face while keeping it in place. $24, amazon.com

7. Everlane The 100% Human Face Mask 5-Pack

We are absolutely obsessed with this five-pack of face masks which come in all different colored tie dye patterns, which is the hottest trend of the summer! Our favorite part about these masks is that each one features a tiny graphic in the corner that reads, “100% Human.” They’re all 100% cotton and can be machine washed, plus, for each 5-pack of masks sold, the brand will be donating 10% sales to the ACLU. $25, everlane.com

8. Lady Pepperell Oversized Reversible Face Mask – 3 Pack

You will surely make a statement in these fun face masks! Available in three different colorways, these masks come in a pack of three. Each mask is decorated in a gorgeous floral print and they have white elastic ear loops that are super stretchy to ensure they stay in place. They’re super soft and breathable so they won’t irritate you and you won’t want to take them off! $30, amazon.com