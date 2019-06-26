Happy 26th Birthday, Ariana Grande: Her Sexiest Performance Looks Of All-Time

It’s Ariana Grande’s birthday! The singer turned 26 today, June 26, so we’re taking a look back at some of her best performance outfits ever.

Ariana Grande is another year older! As of today, June 26, the singer has officially made 26 trips around the sun, so obviously we need to celebrate! Seeing as how Ari is one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, we decided to honor her on her birthday by reflecting on some of her best performance looks to date.

Ariana is currently in the midst of her Sweetener World Tour, promoting her Sweetener and Thank U, Next albums while giving fans a near-daily dose of excellent Ariana performance looks. But her tour isn’t the only place we’ve gotten to see the “7 Rings” hitmaker slay on a stage. In 2018, Ari stole the show at the MTV Video Music Awards when she performed a jaw-dropping rendition of her hit track “God Is A Woman.”

For the show, Ariana dominated the stage in a beaded crop top and matching skort along with embroidered over-the-knee boots. Ariana clearly loves herself some long boots because she also wore some thigh-high leather boots during her iHeartRadio Wango Tango set on June 2, 2018.

For her Wango Tango look, Ariana completed it with sheer, black tights, a leather skater skirt and a jewel-encrusted bodysuit featuring plenty of cutouts down the front. Ariana has worn plenty of amazing outfits while performing though, so be sure to head up to the gallery above to see some of the best ones! Happy birthday, Ari!