Ali Wong’s Boyfriend: All About Her Relationship With Bill Hader & Her Ex

Ali Wong, 41, is best known as a talented actress and comedian who has recently been getting recognized for her work. She’s up for an Emmy Award on Monday and after winning a Golden Globe Award for her role in Beef, the beauty shared a kiss with her current boyfriend, Bill Hader. She then shocked some people when she went on to thank her ex-husband and father of her children, Justin Hakuta, in her acceptance speech.

“I really need to thank the father of my children and my best friend Justin for all of your love and support,” she said during the speech. “It’s because of you that I’m able to be a working mother.”

Get to know both Bill and Justin and their romantic history with Ali below. Bill Hader

Ali and Bill worked together back in 2016, when they both voiced characters int he animated film Angry Birds but didn’t become romantically involved until December 2022. They dated for a brief time and reportedly ended things because they were both busy with other things. “They’re just super busy with things, but [the split] was certainly amicable. They’re certainly friends,” a source told Page Six at the time.

In April 2023, Ali and Bill rekindled their romance. Speculation that the flame was lit once again started after Bill, who shares three daughters with his ex-wife Maggie Carey, mentioned his girlfriend, in an interview he gave at the season 4 premiere of his series Barry. “I need to take a vacation,” he told PEOPLE about his busy schedule at the time. “Yeah. Yeah. I need to take a vacation. My girlfriend and I were talking and she brought it up that I haven’t had a vacation in 10 years, so I think I need to go.”

That same month, Ali and Bill were photographed sharing a kiss while taking a stroll together in matching sneakers. They were also seen holding hands during an outing in September 2023, and stayed mostly under the radar until the 2024 Golden Globes. After her name was announced as the winner of the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series, Ali shared a sweet kiss with Bill before walking up to the stage to accept the honor. The lovebirds were seen cuddling at an afterparty later that night, proving their relationship is going strong.

Justin Hakuta

Before starting a romance with Bill, Ali was married to Justin from 2014 until their separation in 2022. She officially filed for divorce in December 2023. Justin is the son of inventor Ken Hatuka and he first met Ali through mutual friends while they were both at a wedding in 2010. He was a Fulbright Scholar and a student at Harvard Business School at the time they started their romance.

After they married in San Francisco, CA in 2014, Ali and Justin welcomed two daughters, including Mari, who was born in 2015, and Nikki, who was born in 2017. In April 2018, Ali told Ellen DeGeneres that she loved being a mom. “I love being a mom and I like having two kids. But I’ve had two C-sections and I’ve suffered enough,” she said during an interview on Ellen.

“That’s my favorite mantra when it comes to motherhood: I have suffered enough,” she continued. “Whenever I feel mom-guilt or feel pressured to be a better mom, to cook salmon on a bed of quinoa for my kids, I just think to myself, ‘I have suffered enough.’ And then I feel fine about feeding my toddler a bag of chips for dinner.”

During their divorce, Ali asked for her and Justin’s prenup to be enforced and they’ve been in mediation to divide up their assets and decide on child and spousal support. They’ve also retained joint legal and physical custody over their children, and she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their breakup.

In March 2023, Ali told the Hollywood Reporter that despite their split, she and Justin are still “really, really close” with each other. “We’ve been through so much together. It’s a very unconventional divorce,” she said at the time.

After mentioning Justin during her acceptance speech at the 2024 Golden Globes, Ali talked to Entertainment Tonight about her sincere shoutout. “Yeah, that’s right, I like to keep it peaceful and grateful and amicable,” she told the outlet.