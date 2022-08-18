Alexis Bledel’s Husband: Everything To Know About Her Marriage & Split With Vincent Kartheiser

Alexis Bledel, 40, and her husband, Vincent Kartheiser, 43, were married for nearly a decade before calling it quits in 2022. Vincent officially filed for divorce from the Gilmore Girls actress on Aug. 10 of that year, and the news emerged just a week later on Aug. 17. Want to know more? Learn all about Alexis’ former flame below.

How old is Vincent Kartheiser?

Vincent, who played Pete Campbell in Mad Men, was born on May 5, 1979. The 43-year-old was born to James Ralph Kartheiser and Janet Marie Gruyé in Minneapolis, Minnesota. While growing up, Vincent was not short of siblings to play with, as he has four sisters and one brother.

The actor was also named after the famous painter Vincent van Gogh, according to his IMDb page. He grew up surrounded by the artists’ works and eventually decided to pursue a separate art form himself. Vincent began his acting career in his teens, with his first role being in the 1993 film Untamed Heart starring Marisa Tomei. Soon after, his acting credits started to pile up with Vincent appearing in Little Big League (1994), Iron Will (1994), The Indian in the Cupboard (1995), and Alaska (1996). It was also in the early 2000s that Vincent appeared on the show Angel, playing David Boreanaz and Julie Benz’ on-screen son, Connor.

Although Vincent began his acting career at a young age, it was not until his appearance in Mad Men in 2007 that shot him into mainstream stardom. He played the character of Pete in the hit TV show for a total of seven seasons! It was also during this time that he began to land major film roles, including in the 2014 movie Beach Pillows, which so happened to costar Christina Hendricks’ ex-husband Geoffrey Arend.

How did Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser meet?

It was actually during his time on Mad Men that Vincent met his wife Alexis when she played the character of Beth Dawes. Pete and Beth have a brief romance when they sleep together because Beth’s husband fails to come home one night. This occurred during the show’s fifth season in 2012. That same year, Alexis and Vincent took their romance public at a press event.

The couple later got married after a one-year-long engagement in Ojai, California — about an hour out of Los Angeles — in June 2014. They both kept much of their relationship details private, as they both are not on any social media platforms.

Does Vincent Kartheiser have kids?

Vincent and Alexis welcomed their first and only son together in 2015. Their son’s name and birth details have also been kept under wraps by the actors. Alexis’ former co-star from Gilmore Girls, Scott Patterson, spoke about Alexis becoming a mom to Glamour magazine back in 2016. “She’s really blossomed as a woman and now she’s a proud new mother and married and happy,” Scott said. “We’re comparing notes because my son [Nick, born July 2014] is about a year and a half older than her young son. I’m showing her photos and videos and what to expect. We’re just really enjoying each other’s company.”