Alex Morgan’s Husband: All About Her Marriage To Servando Carrasco

Alex Morgan is a famous American soccer player with an Olympic gold medal and two World Cup championships

The San Diego Wave forward is representing the USA in the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia/New Zealand

The superstar athlete has been married to her husband, Servando Carrasco, since 2014

Alex Morgan will make history at the 2023 World Cup if the women’s team can pull off another championship, marking three straight wins for a U.S. national team, which has never been done before. Alex, along with her teammates Megan Rapinoe, Julie Ertz, Alyssa Naeher, and Kelly O’Hara, would join iconic soccer player Pelé as the only players to win three of the coveted trophies.

“The pressure’s always there,” Alex told HollywoodLife ahead of the World Cup. “We put it on ourselves. And the rest of the world puts it on us. It’s less about thinking like we’re defending the last two World Cups because it’s a very different team, aside from myself and a couple of others. So it’s a really different team. And so, we have to think that with every World Cup, we’re going at it like it’s our first time.”

With the sport being such a huge part of Alex’s life, it was clearly kismet that she would find romance with a soccer phenom like herself. Enter Servando Carrasco, a dynamite midfielder who last played for Fort Lauderdale CF in 2020.

The pair have been going from strength to strength since they made their love connection, which included a wedding and the birth of their only child. On her Instagram in June 2023, Alex showed off her appreciation for Servando and her bundle of joy with a sweet photo of them playing golf and the caption, “Happy Father’s Day to the best dad to our girl and the best teammate in life I could ask for. We love you!” Let’s learn more about Alex’s biggest fan and husband, below.

Where Is Servando From?

Servando, who was born in San Diego, California on August 13, 1988, had a portion of his childhood spent in Tijuana, Mexico. When he was seven, his family returned to the United States, and he enrolled at St. Augustine High School in San Diego, where he nurtured his love of soccer, according to MLS Soccer. Following high school, Servando joined the San Diego Surf Soccer Club, renowned as one of California’s most competitive clubs.

During his time with the club, Carrasco’s soccer skills earned him several accolades, including CIF Player of the Year, Western League Player of the Year, and the San Diego Union-Tribune All-County Player of the Year, per the outlet. Additionally, he was selected for both the Olympic Development Program and the Premier Development Program.

What Was Alex & Servando’s Meet-Cute

The pair first met while they were both playing soccer at the University of California, Berkeley. Alex led the Golden Bears to the N.C.A.A. Tournament consistently, while Servando was on a full scholarship and ended up making senior co-captain of the team. After graduation in 2011, Alex went to play for the Western New York Flash. Around the same time, Servando was drafted to the Seattle Sounders.

Where Did They Get Married?

Alex and Servando were long-distance relationship champs. They kept their love affair going early on in their romance even though they were often playing soccer in different parts of the world. In 2014, they decided to take it to the next level and got engaged, per People.

11 months later, the adorable athletes walked down the aisle together! They exchanged vows in front of 180 guests at Rancho Dos Pueblos in Santa Barbara, California on New Year’s Eve, according to the outlet. “To be surrounded by our family and friends tonight in such a beautiful location, and on New Year s Eve to boot, has just been magical,” Alex gushed to People at the time. “We are both so happy, grateful and excited to start our lives together as Mr. and Mrs. Carrasco,” she added. “I truly married my best friend.”

Alex & Servando Are The Proud Parents Of A Daughter

In 2020, Alex gave birth to their first child, Charlie Elena Carrasco. “When I hit nine months, I thought to myself, ‘Am I ever gonna have my body back?’” Alex told HollywoodLife. ” “But, there are so many women that have been able to do it — Serena Williams, my teammates, and so many other women as well in professional sports,” she said.

The couple absolutely love to share their joy of parenthood on social media. Servando’s Instagram is full of the most precious snaps of Alex and Charlie, including a terrific one in honor of Mother’s Day. “Happy Mother’s Day to the one that holds everything together,” Servando wrote. “Words can’t fully describe what you mean to our family. As Charlie says, we love you to the moon and back Mommy!”