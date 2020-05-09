Alex Morgan & Husband Welcome Baby Girl: See Adorable Announcement

Alex Morgan is a mom! The soccer star and her husband, Servando Carrasco welcomed a beautiful baby girl on May 7, the couple announced two days after her birth. Congrats!

Alex Morgan is a new mom! The Women’s World Cup Champion, 30, and her MLS player husband, Servando Carrasco, welcomed their first child together, a baby girl on May 7! Alex broke the news on her Instagram page on May 9, sharing the most adorable photo of baby Charlie Elena Carrasco with her 9.2 million followers. The bub was born at 11.30am, weighing in at 8 pounds and 5 ounces. The newborn looked seriously cute in the snap shared by her proud mom, as she wore a light pink blanket with a pretty floral print, and a matching bow around her head. Friends and fans alike were quick to congratulate Alex, including fellow soccer player Abby Dahlkemper who wrote, “Congrats Al”, and Olympic swimmer Simone Manuel, who commented, “Congratulations Alex, husband and family! She is precious.” We couldn’t agree more!

Alex and Servando announced their pregnancy on Instagram at the end of October last year. In a sweet photo opp by the beach, the couple smiled at one another as Alex held a sign that read, “Baby girl April 2020”. A second photo showed a closeup of the then parents-to-be holding hands with their fingers wrapped around white baby Nike shoes with blue and orange swooshes.

“We are already in love and we haven’t even met her yet,” Alex captioned her announcement post. “Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon”.

Meanwhile, Servando shared a similar photo with the couple’s two pups as he held a sign that read, “Adding 1 more to the fam… April 2020 Baby Girl.” He captioned his post with, “Can’t wait to meet my baby girl”.

Alex has previously said that despite welcoming her daughter just a few months shy of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in July, she plans to participate in the games. And, she hasn’t announced any change of plans. So, here’s to the new mom getting back on the field a bit earlier than we thought!

Alex and Servando married in 2014 in a romantic New Year’s Eve ceremony after getting engaged the previous December. Both athletes played college soccer at at UC Berkeley. Congratulations to the happy family on their newest addition!