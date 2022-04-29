2 Chainz’s Wife: Meet Kesha Ward, His Spouse Of Almost 4 Years

2 Chainz is more than just a talented rapper. The 44-year-old star, who has won one Grammy Award and two BET Awards, is also a proud family man. 2 Chainz (real name Tauheed K. Epps) has a gorgeous wife, Kesha Ward, 43, and three children that he dedicates his life to. The “No Lie” hitmaker and Kesha are still so in love as they come upon their four-year wedding anniversary in a few months. Below, find out more about Kesha, who also goes by Nakesha, and her fairytale romance with her famous husband.

Kesha is a businesswoman & philanthropist.

Kesha is not in the music industry like her husband, but she’s still extremely successful and hardworking. Since September 2016, she’s been the owner of A Gift From Heaven, a preschool and childcare facility located in Atlanta, according to her LinkedIn. Kesha is also the founder of the TRU Foundation, a non-profit that offers support to the African American community in Atlanta. Lastly, she’s the CEO and founder of Bouncing with Harmony LLC, a recreation and entertainment establishment located in Atlanta. Kesha got her Bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and corrections at Alabama State University in 2002, per her LinkedIn.

She and 2 Chainz share three children.

Kesha is the mother of 2 Chainz’s three children. They have daughters Heaven, born July 26, 2008, and Harmony, born October 20, 2012, plus son Halo, born October 14, 2015. All three kids were born before the couple got married. Kesha shares glimpses of their family to her 83,000 followers on Instagram. She recently shared a snapshot of the family of five posing with the caption, “The Epps.”

She was proposed to twice.

The first time that 2 Chainz proposed to Kesha was at the BET Awards in June 2013. However, they didn’t go through with the wedding due to their busy schedules with work and raising the kids. So on May 7, 2018, the rapper shocked everyone — including Kesha — when he proposed at the Met Gala. 2 Chainz got down on one knee on the red carpet in New York City and pulled out a massive diamond ring. Kesha, with tears in her eyes, happily accepted her beau’s second proposal. “It’s crazy, he just gave me this! So happy! I love it,” she told E! News after the romantic moment.

Her wedding was an extravagant affair.

2 Chainz and Kesha’s wedding took place at the Gianni Versace Mansion in Miami on August 18, 2018, just a few months after the Met Gala proposal. It was definitely a day to remember, thanks in part to the white Bengal tiger in a cage that shockingly showed up to the venue with a caretaker shortly before the elaborate ceremony. Yep, extravagant for sure.

Kesha walked down the aisle in a mermaid wedding dress to John Legend‘s “All of Me.” For the reception, she wore a gorgeous red gown, while 2 Chainz rocked a gold blazer. The star-studded guest list included Kim Kardashian and then-husband Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, and Gucci Mane.