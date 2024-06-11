Kim Kardashian Re-Creates Janet Jackson’s Classic ‘If’ Outfit, While Dancing With Her Sister Khloe at the Concert

Kim and Khloé Kardashian had a fabulous girls’ night out seeing Janet Jackson live! The SKIMS creator, 43, shared a series of photos with her sister, 39, and some pals on the way to the concert. The two sisters looked fabulous in black outfits as they attended the show, but Kim emulated one of Janet’s classic looks from the early 90s. In the caption, Kim quoted the classic Janet song “That’s the Way Love Goes.”

Kim began her photo set of her and Khloe striking a move at the show. The Good American founder sported a black bodysuit and some thigh-high black leather boots. Khloe looked like she was having a blast as she had a subtle smile on in the photo. Kim re-created Janet’s look from the “If” music video, and she totally nailed it. She had a black crop-top vest with a white design going down the side, with a matching choker. She also wore some tight, lace-up black pants. Kim’s platinum blonde hair perfectly complimented her outfit.

Kim shared a few more group shots with friends, and she included a few other shots giving a better look at the outfit, including a bunch of photos where she was flashing a peace sign. The end of the set was a selfie video of Kim and Khloe singing along to Janet’s classic song “Say You Do.” It definitely looked like they had a blast for the concert!

Beside the concert night out, the American Horror Story actress has shown that she’s very close with her younger sister on plenty of occasions. During a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim admitted that she wishes that her parenting style was more similar to Khloe’s when disciplining her kids. “I want to be more strict like Khloe, but I don’t know why I have a hard time just saying ‘no is no.’ I think I also just don’t want to deal with the whining and the tears of not getting their way,” she admitted in the episode.