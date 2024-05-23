Kim Kardashian Calls Sister Khloe ‘Unbearable’ Amid Season 5 Feud

Kim Kardashian expressed in a new clip from The Kardashians that her sister, Khloé Kardashian, is “unbearable” in the season 5 premiere of the show on Wednesday, May 22. While choosing which beds on the private plane to sleep on, the 43-year-old, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble changed the subject to the reality star’s sister due to her absence.

“I don’t care where I go,” the 68-year-old mother said in a clip obtained by Entertainment Tonight. Kim added, “You guys wanted that second bed — the double bed.”

“Yeah, that was supposed to be for Khloé,” Corey mentioned.

The Skims founder then confessed that her sister’s absence left her displeased. “Khloé is unbearable these days,” she said. “And honestly, she’s just not feeling it. When you’re not feeling it, there’s nothing that can force you to come and have a good time. You will just be miserable — I’m not in the mood to deal [with her].”

The mother of two – who shares True and Tatum Thompson with ex Tristan Thompson – felt the need to stay behind and not take part in the trip. “Kourtney’s at the very end of her pregnancy. I feel like someone has to be here, even for all the kids. God forbid there’s a natural disaster,” Khloé explained.

“I just feel like someone has to be here. I know I’m an overthinker. I know I’m insane. Welcome to my mind,” Khloé added.

Previously, the Good American co-founder brought to light the “mental breakdown” she faced prior to the birth of her son. “I just have such anxiety about going [to the Late Late Show with James Corden].”

“It’s never the interview, it’s more the aftermath,” Khloé said in a past season of The Kardashians. “I have to listen to everybody say this, or judge you, or overanalyze something you say, or pick this apart … this s— used to be fun.”

Along with facing judgment from the world, social media has taken a big toll on Khloé. “There are definitely always trolls and now, everything is so critical. The way I look, my situation with Tristan. Is my hair done the right way? What is she doing with that laugh? … I think I’ve gotten to the point where it’s literally safer to stay at home.”

The struggles Khloé faced led her sister Kim to say in the premiere season, “She needs to get out and live her life, all arrows are pointing towards misery. She feels guilty for leaving. She just should be home.”

– by Jessica Acosta