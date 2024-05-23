 Kim Kardashian Calls Sister Khloe ‘Unbearable’ Amid Season 5 Feud – Hollywood Life

Kim Kardashian Calls Sister Khloe ‘Unbearable’ Amid Season 5 Feud

'She needs to get out and live her life, all arrows are pointing towards misery,' Kim said about Khloé. 

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 23, 2024 12:37PM EDT
Khloe and Kim Kardashian
View gallery
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian spotted in a bikini after filming KUWTK in Malibu. Shot on 08/26/2020 Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 27 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian expressed in a new clip from The Kardashians that her sister, Khloé Kardashian, is “unbearable” in the season 5 premiere of the show on Wednesday, May 22. While choosing which beds on the private plane to sleep on, the 43-year-old, Kris Jenner,  Corey Gamble changed the subject to the reality star’s sister due to her absence.

 “I don’t care where I go,” the 68-year-old mother said in a clip obtained by Entertainment Tonight. Kim added, “You guys wanted that second bed — the double bed.”

 “Yeah, that was supposed to be for Khloé,” Corey mentioned.

The Skims founder then confessed that her sister’s absence left her displeased. “Khloé is unbearable these days,” she said. “And honestly, she’s just not feeling it. When you’re not feeling it, there’s nothing that can force you to come and have a good time. You will just be miserable — I’m not in the mood to deal [with her].”

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian
Getty Images

The mother of two – who shares True and Tatum Thompson with ex Tristan Thompson – felt the need to stay behind and not take part in the trip. “Kourtney’s at the very end of her pregnancy. I feel like someone has to be here, even for all the kids. God forbid there’s a natural disaster,” Khloé explained.

“I just feel like someone has to be here. I know I’m an overthinker. I know I’m insane. Welcome to my mind,” Khloé added. 

Previously, the Good American co-founder brought to light the “mental breakdown” she faced prior to the birth of her son. “I just have such anxiety about going [to the Late Late Show with James Corden].”

“It’s never the interview, it’s more the aftermath,” Khloé said in a past season of The Kardashians. “I have to listen to everybody say this, or judge you, or overanalyze something you say, or pick this apart … this s— used to be fun.” 

Along with facing judgment from the world, social media has taken a big toll on Khloé. “There are definitely always trolls and now, everything is so critical. The way I look, my situation with Tristan. Is my hair done the right way? What is she doing with that laugh? … I think I’ve gotten to the point where it’s literally safer to stay at home.”

The struggles Khloé faced led her sister Kim to say in the premiere season, “She needs to get out and live her life, all arrows are pointing towards misery. She feels guilty for leaving. She just should be home.”

– by Jessica Acosta 

ad