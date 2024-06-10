Ryan Seacrest Honors Pat Sajak After His Final Episode of ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Ryan Seacrest has nothing but respect for his Wheel of Fortune predecessor, Pat Sajak. After Pat’s final hosting episode aired, Ryan, 49, penned a sweet tribute to the 77-year-old television personality to Instagram over the weekend.

“Pat, congratulations on an incredible run with Wheel of Fortune!” Ryan’s caption read. “Your dedication, charm, and wit have made the show a beloved part of American television for decades. Your partnership with Vanna [White] has been nothing short of iconic, and together, you’ve created countless wonderful memories for viewers. You’ve set the standard for hosts everywhere, and this marks the end of an era. Best wishes for all your future endeavors!”

Alongside the American Idol host’s note, Ryan included a photo of him standing beside Vanna and Pat on Wheel of Fortune. Last week, Pat bid farewell to the famous game show after more than 40 years of hosting.

Wheel of Fortune Host @patsajak signing off after 43 years 😢🫡 pic.twitter.com/SMHI2I0Dhf — President Of Physical Media (@PhysicalMedia_) June 8, 2024

“Well, the time has come to say ‘goodbye,'” Pat began in his speech. “I have a few thanks and acknowledgments before I go, and I want to start with all watching out there. It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade. I always felt that the privilege came with the responsibility to keep this daily half-hour a safe place for family fun.”

While pointing out that the show featured, “No social issues. No politics. Nothing embarrassing, I hope,” Pat described Wheel of Fortune as “more than” just a game. He added that it morphed into “a place where kids learned their letters, where people from other countries honed their English skills, where families came together along with friends and neighbors, and entire generations.”

The TV personality concluded that his four-decade-long hosting gig was “an honor.”

One year ago, Pat announced his retirement from the long-running game show. As a reality television pro and a long-time TV and radio host, Ryan was promptly tapped to replace Pat. In mid-2023, Ryan stepped down from his co-hosting gig with Kelly Ripa on Live with Kelly and Ryan.