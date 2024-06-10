Naomi Watts & Billy Crudup Get Married in Beautiful Mexico City Ceremony 1 Year After Courthouse Wedding

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup reclaimed their vows in a wedding ceremony in Mexico City. “I’m making a video ……but tomorrow I’m taking pictures. Family x friends and lotsa fun @naomiwatts x Billy in Mexico City #wedding #benwatts #scrapbooking #familyandfriends,” captioned the 55-year-old actress’ brother, Ben Watts, in an Instagram post where his sister was heard saying, “This is a reminder of what life’s about…The affirmation of love..one of the simplest things but most importance.”

The King Kong star first tied the knot with the 55-year-old actor in June 2023 at a courthouse ceremony in New York City. During an interview on Live with Kelly and Mark, Naomi gave insight into her intimate wedding by saying, “Nothing was planned because we wanted to keep it lowkey. I even got my flowers from the bodega at the corner.I wrapped them in old ribbon. I keep my ribbons for a good reason. Pulled them out of the drawer, made it myself. And then yeah, we ended up finishing the whole ceremony — It’s very quick — and we just called a few friends, randomly, or just spontaneously, and whoever was in town just came and joined us. It was really celebratory and lovely.”

Kelly Ripa chimed in on the wedding bells, admitting that she and Mark Consuelos were happy that the now-married-couple found each other. “Aww thank you. It’s never too late, right? We found each other later than… yeah, late in life. And it’s really a special thing. Billy loves you guys, thank you for your kindness about that,” Naomi voiced.

This time around, these lovebirds celebrated in the tropical land of Mexico City while Ben – a photographer – captured all candid moments on the big day.

“Off they go Naomi x Billy x family #benwatts #scrapbooking,” Ben wrote across another video – playing “Love And Marriage” by Frank Sinatra – showcasing the bride and groom inside an elevator waving “goodbye” alongside bridesmaids and groomsmen.

Adding to the Instagram spam, Ben shared more on his Stories, including on the way back from the trip and noted, “On our way home from a absolutely fantastic weekend in Mexico City with family and friends.”

Naomi and Billy do not have any children together. However, she shares son Sasha and daughter Kai with Liev Scheiber. Billy welcomed child William Atticus Parker with ex-girlfriend Mary-Louise Parker.

The newlyweds have yet to post any snap relating to their wedding in Mexico City.