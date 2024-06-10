 Maren Morris Comes Out as Bisexual for Pride Month – Hollywood Life

Maren Morris Reveals She’s Bisexual in Honor of Pride Month

The 'Humble Quest' singer wished her fans a 'happy Pride Month' after a performance in Phoenix, Arizona.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 10, 2024 9:56AM EDT
View gallery
Maren Morris Performing Live On NBC's 'Today' Show During Citi Concert Series In New York City Pictured: Maren Morris Ref: SPL5329158 280722 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Maren Morris 2022 CMT Music Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, Tennessee, USA - 11 Apr 2022
Maren Morris Academy of Country Music Awards, Arrivals, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - 07 Mar 2022
Image Credit: Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Maren Morris came out as bisexual in an Instagram post on Sunday, June 9. The singer, 34, revealed her sexuality in a cheeky caption following a concert in Phoenix, Arizona. After sharing a few photos from the show (including a few where she was waving Pride flags on stage), she opened up about her sexuality. The announcement comes eight months after Maren split from her husband Ryan Hurd, 37, after five years of marriage.

In the photo caption, Maren shouted out the city for her recent concert, before commemorating pride. She noted which letter in the LGBTQ+ acronym applied to her in the short caption. “Happy to be the B in LGBTQ+,” she wrote. “Happy pride.” She also included a rainbow emoji in the caption.

Maren comes out as bisexual after performing at Pride. (Instagram/Maren Morris)

In the photos, which you can see here, Maren rocked a sheer top and a black bra for her performance. She completed the look with a set of black jeans and some large hooped earrings. She looked absolutely stunning for her Arizona concert. In one of the shots, she could be seen waving at the crowd from the side of the stage with her band, while waving a pride flag.

Maren’s coming out comes about eight months after her split from Ryan was revealed, and five months after the divorce was finalized. “The Middle” singer opened up  about the split in December 2023, joking that she “cut all the trauma out of [her] hair” during an interview with Howard Stern at the time. “I think this year has — for a lot of people, not just me — a lot of people that are close to me have gone through it,” she explained. “I’ve known so many people that have gone through breakups or divorces.”

Maren is in the midst of her “RSVP Redux” tour, which began at the end of May in San Francisco, California. The tour is set to continue through the summer, wrapping up in September in Hampton, New Hampshire.

ad