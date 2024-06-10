Katie Holmes Admits She’s Not ‘Aware’ of ‘Dawson’s Creek’ WhatsApp Group

Katie Holmes revealed that she is unaware of the Dawson’s Creek WhatsApp group chat in an interview with The Sunday Times released on Saturday, June 8. “All of us text every now and then, but I wasn’t aware of the WhatsApp,” shared the 45-year-old.

“I’m really bad at WhatsApp. I never check it because it’s a little too much…Everyone’s grown up and is busy, but the bond will forever be there,” added the mother-of-one.

Dawson’s Creek was a banger from 1998 to 2003, starring – aside from Katie – James Van Der Beek, Joshua Jackson, Michelle Williams, and more.

Joshua –the creator of the groupchat – told The Times in April 2023, “It doesn’t get a lot of use, but every once in a while someone will crop up,” he said. “[In January] we passed the 25th anniversary [of the show] so there was a flurry of texts. It really centers around, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe that we all went through that thing together.’ It’s obviously such a formative point in all our lives.”

During this interview, he even shared how the realness of it all is what made it a hit show. “I think the secret to the show was that it didn’t talk to young people like they’re stupid…Those characters and what they were going through felt real. We were trying to tell stories about those moments in your life, and we were close enough to it in our own ages that we deeply remembered what that angst was,” said the Pace Witter actor.

Despite the show being an oldie, it has remained a goodie. The Dawson’s Creek alum admitted on Sirius XM’s The Jess Cagle Show, “I mean, I’m kind of amazed that people are connecting to it only because the world was… it was right before phones — well, I mean, there were flip phones and things — but before the internet really took off and social media…Life now is so different than the simplicity that was portrayed between this group of friends…It’s great that people are connecting… we had a really good time making it.”

Though most of the cast remains in touch via a WhatsApp group, they reunited in 2018 for the cover of Entertainment Weekly in honor of their 20th anniversary. “I think we’ve all sort of seen each other over the years, but not everybody all together,” voiced Katie.