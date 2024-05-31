Suki Waterhouse Reveals the Odd Book Her & Robert Pattinson’s Daughter Likes to Hear at Bedtime

You never know what your kids are going to latch onto. Suki Waterhouse revealed that her and Robert Pattinson’s newborn daughter has sort of an unorthodox taste in bedtime stories in a post on X on Wednesday, May 29. The Daisy Jones and the Six actress, 32, shared the humorous anecdote, with fans chiming in to share how their own kids also had odd tastes in books when they were younger.

While Suki didn’t get specific, she revealed that her daughter’s favorite storybook isn’t a story at all! It’s actually a cookbook that a fan tossed on stage during one of her concerts. “Who wouldve thought baby’s favorite bedtime story would be the air fryer recipe book that was thrown at me at a North Carolina show,” she tweeted. “Really makes you think.”

Unfortunately, the I Can’t Let Go singer-songwriter didn’t share any other details about what her daughter enjoys about the book, but it can definitely seem soothing to hear Suki read out different recipes that can be prepared with modern appliances. She also didn’t divulge whether she’s also tried any of the recipes in the book.

Suki and Robert, 38, welcomed their first child back in March. The singer had announced that she was pregnant late in 2023. She shared the exciting news while she was performing in Mexico City for the Corona Capital Music Festival. She made a cheeky remark about trying to hide her baby bump while performing.

The Twilight star and his partner have mostly kept their relationship very private, but since giving birth, Suki has shared a few glimpses into her life as a mom on social media. She shared the first photo of her daughter back in April.

Around that time, she also shared her first full-body postpartum photo on Instagram, while reflecting on her experience. “I’m proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I’ve given myself during this recovery period,” she wrote in the caption.