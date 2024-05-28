‘Fallen Idols’ Unveils ‘One of the Scariest Moments’ With Aaron Carter According to a Former Employee

Investigation Discovery has aired its first of two parts of Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter, and the docuseries unearths the details of Nick Carter and Aaron Carter‘s careers and personal lives. In the upcoming finale episode, a former staff member from Aaron’s team rehashed a harrowing moment with the late music artist.

“[Aaron] did a great job, but it was grueling,” a one-time staffer claimed, according to a clip obtained by Entertainment Tonight. “He had six shows a week. His family, I guess, said they were going to go on a family vacation when Aaron was done. He was very much looking forward to that.”

The Carter family consists of Aaron’s siblings, Nick, Angel, as well as their late sisters, Bobbie Jean and Leslie and half-siblings Virginia, Taelyn and Kaden.

Upon finding out “that his parents and his siblings were already on the family vacation without him,” the former team member witnessed Aaron get “so angry at his family.”

“He then picked up a knife and put it to the side of his head, and we were all like, ‘Dude, what are you doing? Just put it down, put it down, put it down, put it down,'” the former employee said. “And then, his bodyguard went up to him and took it. That was one of the scariest moments that I’ve ever had working with Aaron.”

In November 2022, Aaron drowned in his bathtub after taking the drug alprazolam (a generic form of Xanax) in addition to inhaling difluoroethane. He was 34 years old at the time of his death.

Fallen Idols delves into Aaron’s personal struggles during his music career and his falling out with his parents and brother Nick. As for the Backstreet Boys member, the doc explores the multiple sexual assault allegations that Nick is facing — all of which he has denied.

Aaron, however, believed the women who came forward against Nick, which led to tension between the brothers up until Aaron’s tragic death.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.