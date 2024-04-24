Nick & Aaron Carter Docuseries: Everything We Know About ID’s ‘Fallen Idols’

Nick Carter and his late brother, Aaron Carter, are the subjects of an upcoming Investigation Discovery docuseries. Following the success of the platform’s Quiet on Set: The Dark Sides of Kids TV doc, the network announced a four-part series titled Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter. ID explained in a press release that the production will cover the brothers’ rise to fame and their respective struggles in the spotlight.

Learn more about the upcoming Carter brothers’ docuseries below.

What Is the Aaron & Nick Carter Doc About?

Per ID, “Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter not only offers a deeper understanding around the allegations, but also chronicles the intense backlash Nick’s accusers have faced since their decision to speak publicly and the lasting impact that has had on their lives. … Fallen Idols explores the dark side of fame and fraught family dynamics, but also the intense challenges faced by accusers who come forward against celebrities and pop culture icons in today’s modern world.”

The trailer for the series opens with women talking about how “enamored” fans all over the world were with Nick, thanks to his Backstreet Boys fame. However, one of them claimed she knew how “evil” the “Everybody” hitmaker could be. Nick’s former girlfriend Kaya Jones appears in the doc as well as Aaron’s former fiancée, Melanie Martin. She shares their child, Prince, with the late music artist.

Nick has not publicly responded to the docuseries yet.

How to Watch the ‘Fallen Idols’ Docuseries

Fallen Idols will premiere on May 27 and May 28 on Investigation Discovery.

What Happened to Aaron Carter?

In November 2022, Aaron was found dead after drowning in his bathtub at home. He was 34 years old. An autopsy report confirmed that Aaron had taken the anti-anxiety medication, alprazolam, and that he had inhaled difluoroethane, which is a flammable gas.

Multiple celebrities reacted to the news of Aaron’s untimely death, including his former girlfriend Hilary Duff. The two were in a highly publicized relationship from 2000 to 2003.

“For Aaron — I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world,” the former Disney Channel actress captioned an Instagram post in 2022. “You have a charm that was absolutely effervescent. Boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy.”

Aaron had been struggling with his mental health for years before he died.

What Happened to Nick Carter?

Nick was accused by three different women of sexual assault: Melissa Schuman, Ashley Repp and Shannon “Shay” Ruth. In 2022, Shannon filed a lawsuit against Nick. In response, Nick denied her claims via a statement shared by his lawyer.

“Unfortunately, for several years now, Ms. Ruth has been manipulated into making false allegations about Nick — and those allegations have changed repeatedly and materially over time,” the statement obtained by Hollywood Life read. “No one should be fooled by a press stunt orchestrated by an opportunistic lawyer — there is nothing to this claim whatsoever, which we have no doubt the courts will quickly realize.”

Although Nick has maintained his innocence against all claims of sexual assault and rape, it is still unclear if he and his accusers have settled any lawsuits. In early 2024, a judge dismissed Nick’s request to dismiss his case against Melissa, per Rolling Stone.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.