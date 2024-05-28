 Cardi B Claps Back at Body-Shamers in New Video Eating Pancakes – Hollywood Life

Cardi B Claps Back at Body-Shamers in New Video While Eating Pancakes

Cardi B snapped back at the haters for body-shaming by eating a stack of pancakes after a performance in Las Vegas.

May 28, 2024 12:11PM EDT
Cardi B snapped back at all the haters who body-shamed her after her performance in Las Vegas by eating a stack of pancakes. “I’m getting body-shamed. I’m so sad,” sarcastically said the 31-year-old rapper in a video on social media as she poured whip cream onto the stack.

The night took place with a performance at Dari’s nightclub in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 25, as she wore a leopard-print bodysuit that showed off her curves. The “Bodak Yellow ” singer went on to her social media to say, “Everybody saying that I look fat and that my ass is so fat…Everybody hates me,” as she proceeded to cut and chow down pancakes while pretending to cry. 

Cardi’s fans went on to applaud her on X. “Lmfao! Perfect vid by @iamcardib with the pancakes n WHIPPED CREAM! She dont give a single f–k what anyone says bout her! Love u @iamcardib,” a fanatic wrote. “I LOVE how she can joke about it and move on. It’s giving maturity,” another user commented.

In spite of having fans react, the haters chimed in and clarified their comments were made about her “botched” surgery. “No one said your [sic] fat we said those surgeries look crazy,” one person wrote. “@iamcardibYou are BOTCHED not fat,” another hater commented.

The rapper has been candid about her plastic surgeries in the past such as butt and breast enlargement, liposuction, and other procedures which she has specified that she cares about no one’s feedback. “[People tell me], ‘You lazy, you should just work out…I do whatever the f—k I want to do with my body. I don’t have the time of day like you do…Like, my job as an entertainer is a 24-hour job, bro. So no, I don’t have time to work out, and I wanted specific things that I know that no matter how much I work out [will] not get fixed,” expressed the New York native in a 2019 Instagram Live.

The unfiltered personality even responded to a hater back in November 2023 after being criticized for working out at the gym after having surgery done. “How vocal have I been about my procedures??? The thing is I don’t gain weight much so I’m trying to gain  MUSCLE cuz it’s hard for me to maintain fat…also there’s this thing called visceral fat…It’s fat that grows under the muscle and you can’t lipo it only thing you can do is work it out! THATS WHY YOU SEE POUCHES ON LIPO GIRLS. YOU HAVE TO MAINTAIN IT!,” commented Cardi on X.

